EXCLUSIVE: Peach Drop won’t be happening this year

Last year, thousands of people rang in 2023 at a Peach Drop featuring Atlanta acts Da Brat, YoungBloodZ, Jagged Edge and Jermaine Dupri at Underground Atlanta. Other acts that performed: country-rap singer Blanco Brown and longtime Atlanta rock band Drivin N Cryin.

The Peach Drop debuted in 1989 at Underground Atlanta and became a popular gathering spot on New Year’s Eve for partygoers, Atlanta’s take on the iconic Times Square ball drop in New York City.

The city canceled 2019′s Peach Drop because it couldn’t tie down Underground Atlanta as a location. The pandemic nixed the 2020 version. And 2021′s Peach Drop was canceled at the last second due to the rise in the omicron variant of COVID-19. It was going to feature Ashanti and Goodie Mob.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Others acts who have performed in past years include legendary R&B singer Little Richard (2003), country band Lonestar (2007), country singer Miranda Lambert (2008), dancer/singer Julianne Hough (2009), R&B singer Tito Jackson (2011), classic rock band Kansas (2012), Beatles cover band Abbey Road Live! (2013), R&B star Janelle Monae (2014), 1990s pop-rock band Sugar Ray (2015), Atlanta rap legend Ludacris (2015), rock band Sister Hazel (2016) and R&B star Ne-Yo and Atlanta rock band Collective Soul (2017).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

The Peach Drop typically costs about $500,000, money taken from the general fund and approved by Atlanta City Council.