7 pumpkin patches and corn mazes to visit

Still Family Farm

In addition to the pumpkins, the Still Family Farm’s rubber duckie water pump races are a big hit among younger visitors. Admission also includes access to the playground, zinnia maze and a 25-minute hayride, which meanders through the 120-acre property. To heighten safety measures during the pandemic, hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the property; the farm will issue time slots for the hayrides to limit the number of passengers, and the narrated family farm history, which dates back to 1837, will be told at their story circle instead of on the ride.

10 a.m. to dusk. Saturdays and Sundays. $15 per person; children under 4 are free. Still Family Farm. 5682 Macland Road, Powder Springs. 678-283-6951, stillfamilyfarm.com

Find the perfect family photo while meandering through the five-acre zinnia maze at the Still Family Farm. Courtesy of Stephanie Davis Credit: Stephanie Davis Credit: Stephanie Davis

Southern Belle Farm

Known for their strawberries and peaches, the 330-acre family farm is a popular year-round destination for pick-your-own produce. For the fall season, Southern Belle Farm’s activity admission includes access to their 4-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, cow train ride, slides, jumping pillow and more. Plus, stop by their bakery and market for seasonal treats and farm-made goods are something.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays; 1-7 p.m. Sundays (Contact for hours during Sept. 21-25 fall break hours.) $15.95 per person; children under 3 are free. Southern Belle Farm. 1658 Turner Church Road, McDonough. 770-288-2582, southernbellefarm.com

Southern Belle Farm's activity admission includes access to their 4-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, cow train ride, slides, jumping pillow and more. Courtesy of Meghan Threadgill/Southern Belle Farm Credit: Meghan Threadgill Credit: Meghan Threadgill

Sleepy Hollow Farm/Escape Woods

If you’re not afraid of a fright, then you can enjoy the haunted cabin escape room at this pumpkin patch. The farm offers several escape room-esque adventures, such as their Hopper’s Cabin escape a la “Stranger Things” and their apocalyptic Bunker escape. But there is also a lot of non-scary family fun here. Farm admission includes access to their corn maze, tractor ride, playground, farm animal zone, and of course, the pumpkin patch. For added safety measures during the pandemic, the farm limits guests using time slots and strongly encourages buying your tickets in advance.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (and Tuesdays Oct. 20 and Oct. 27). $12 per person; children under 2 are free. 628 Sleepy Hollow Road, Powder Springs. 770-880-8846, sleepyhollowtrees.com

Pettit Creek Farms

Capture a full day of memories at this Cartersville family farm. General admission to the farm’s pumpkin fest includes unlimited access to their corn maze, petting zoo, hay rides and games. For an additional fee, the farm also offers pony rides, a zip line course and more.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (2-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays in October). $12 per child, $15 per adult. Pettit Creek Farms. 337 Cassville Road, Cartersville. 770-386-8688, pettitcreekfarms.com

PettitCreekFarm2.jpg Find plenty of fall photo ops at Pettit Creek Farm. Courtesy of Pettit Creek Farm Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

In its 19th year, Uncle Shuck’s 13-acre corn maze touts the title of the “longest-operating corn maze in the state.” Guests can peruse the pumpkin patch and enjoy festival bites. And with admission to the farm, families can partake in the corn mazes, jump pad, wagon rides, corn cannon and more. The farm is also implementing COVID-related safety precautions in accordance with the CDC.

October hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays. (Check website for September and November schedules.) Starting at $15 per person; children under 4 are free. Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze. 125 Bannister Road, Dawsonville. 770-772-6223, uncleshucks.com

Berry Patch Farms

Go to purchase a pumpkin, and then stick around for more fall fun. The 40-acre farm experience includes hayrides, a baby animal farm, a playground and photo opportunities. With plenty of space to spread out, guests can enjoy a picnic on the property, in which they can also purchase fall treats like fried apple pies and cider from their concessions area. In addition to the fully outdoor experience, Berry Patch Farms states it is making additional strides to remain COVID-19 conscious.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October. (See website for weekday hours.) $4 parking. Berry Patch Farms. 786 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock. 770-926-0561, berrypatchfarms.net

Stone Mountain Pumpkin Festival Play by Day, Glow By Night

Though not a traditional pumpkin patch, this annual pumpkin festival returns to Stone Mountain for another fall season of fun. Festival admission includes live entertainment, family-friendly attractions, mini golf and a plethora of pumpkin décor. And at sundown, the scene transforms with glowing pumpkins and light displays, including their Dino glow experience. The park is limiting visitor capacity, requiring face masks for all visitors over age 3 and other health measures to protect the safety of guests and staff during the pandemic.

2-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Starting at $19.95. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407, stonemountainpark.com