Organizers cancel 2020 North Georgia State Fair

The coronavirus pandemic has thwarted plans for the long-running North Georgia State Fair to return to Cobb County.
Organizers of the 88th annual fair have canceled the 2020 event originally planned for Sept. 24 through Oct. 4 at Jim Miller Park in Marietta.
Due to the “ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic” and the Cobb and Douglas Public Health Department’s use of the park for COVID-19 testing, organizers said in a press release that it was making the “heartbreaking decision” to cancel.
“Now more than ever, our community needs positivity and strength,” said fair manager Tod Miller. “We look forward to being back with you next year, stronger and better than ever.”
Not all hope is lost for residents who may be disappointed by this news. Fair organizers said they are working on hosting a drive-through event, Taste of the Fair, which would showcase popular food and beverages. They are aiming to host the event Sept. 26-28 and Oct. 2-4 in the parking lot of Jim Miller Park.
According to its website, the North Georgia State Fair attracts more than 300,000 people annually from Georgia and nearby states. It features a variety of attractions that include food, live music, blue ribbon competitions, petting barns, food and artwork.
Last year, a petting zoo goat named Oswald died after choking on pieces of a balloon discarded near his pen. Officials who investigated the animal’s death ruled out claims that the goat had been mistreated.