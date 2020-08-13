Georgia National Fair canceled due to coronavirus

»RELATED: 2020 Georgia Carolina State Fair canceled

Keaton G. Walker, chief marketing & business development officer, said Fair Board members determined it wouldn’t be possible to host a fair that abides by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state regulations.

“We have looked at every factor that plays a part in what makes the Georgia National Fair great. From the rides, vendors, concessionaires, live entertainment and concerts, it is nearly impossible to make our event safe for all members involved due to the recent COVID outbreak,” Agricultural Exposition Authority Chairman Foster Rhodes said in a statement. “For 30 years we have offered a family friendly, safe environment and that is what we strive to do each year. To offer anything less would be a disservice to our patrons, fairgoers, partners, as well as the staff and those who have come to love the Georgia National Fair’s brand.”

“We have held off on making this decision as long as possible, however we have now entered into the 60 day window of the 2020 Georgia National Fair,” Rhodes continued. “With this timeline, all vendors would need an estimated 60 day notice to make appropriate plans if attending this year’s event. We feel that there is no ‘half-way’ to producing a Fair like what we are used to hosting, and because of that we have reached this unforeseen decision to cancel.”

The fair is held annually in Perry and started in 1989. The organization said it will immediately begin planning the 2021 event, which is scheduled Oct. 7-17.