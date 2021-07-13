Weekend pop-up in Marietta serves a perfect summer treat

Drift Fish House and Oyster Bar in Marietta transforms its patio into a New England-style lobster shack each weekend.
If you visit, you can’t go wrong with the lobster roll: fresh lobster chunks piled in a soft, split roll, and topped with warm, melted butter.
The lobster clearly is the star here. You’ll get a quarter pound of huge lobster hunks with each order. The shellfish is tender, sweet and served at just the right temperature: not too cold, which could make the butter congeal, and not too hot, which could make the bread soggy.
The bread itself is lovely, with a golden crust and a soft, pliant interior. But, the real magic is in the middle, where the melted butter soaks into the bread and creates a creamy, rich layer under the lobster. The texture is like the interior of good French toast.
Pop’s Lobster Shack. 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-635-7641, driftoysterbar.com/specials.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.