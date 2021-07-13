Weekend pop-up in Marietta serves a perfect summer treat

If you visit, you can’t go wrong with the lobster roll: fresh lobster chunks piled in a soft, split roll, and topped with warm, melted butter.

The lobster clearly is the star here. You’ll get a quarter pound of huge lobster hunks with each order. The shellfish is tender, sweet and served at just the right temperature: not too cold, which could make the butter congeal, and not too hot, which could make the bread soggy.