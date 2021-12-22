Zesto in Little Five Points closes permanently after 58 years

“We thought it would be better to market the property and see what might be a better fit there,” she said. “But we’re so sad to lose the Little Five Points store and not be in the center of such a vibrant community.”

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Owned by Livaditis and her husband, Jimbo, Zesto also has locations in Buckhead, East Atlanta, Forest Park and Tyrone. A location on Ponce de Leon closed several years ago.

Livaditis said the Buckhead location on Piedmont Avenue is also “hanging on by a very thin thread” due to loitering issues in that area.

Zesto, which specializes in burgers, hot dogs and soft-serve, celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2019.

Zesto began in Atlanta in 1949 as a walk-up ice cream stand on Peachtree Road, across the street from Brookwood Station in Buckhead. Its roots in the region date back a year earlier, when Jimbo’s father, John Livaditis, was hired by the Taylor Freezer Corp., manufacturer of the Zest-O-Mat soft-serve ice cream machine, to oversee the opening of 30 Zesto units when the company decided that it wanted to expand its subsidiary ice cream shops into the Southeast.

Livaditis said she wants business at the existing locations to “stabilize” before making any decisions about opening new locations.

“We hope people will come and support our existing stores,” Livaditis said. “We fully intend to continue with Zesto in Atlanta. We’re so thankful for the support we’ve had so far.”

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant closings

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.