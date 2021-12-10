Two coffee shops entering the Atlanta market and more dining news from the week

In addition, North Carolina-based Summit Coffee will open a franchise location in Roswell next spring, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports, with plans to open two more metro Atlanta locations in 2022. Summit serves a variety of coffee drinks, local pastries, beer and wine. The family-friendly shop includes menu options and coloring pages with crayons for children.

Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar in Marietta has named Will Puryear as its executive chef. Puryear, who attended the Culinary Institute of America, worked at restaurants in Boston before joining the Seed Hospitality Group — which also includes Seed Kitchen & Bar and Stem Wine Bar — in 2011. He most recently served as the executive sous chef at Drift.

Sandy Springs Indian restaurant Biryani’s Place is set to open a second location in 2022 at 5530 Windward Pkwy in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports.

After closing her pho spot We Suki Suki and the neighboring micro food hall Global Grub Collective this month at 479 Flat Shoals Ave. SE in East Atlanta, Quynh “Q” Trinh will return in January 2022 with a new concept in the same space, Eater Atlanta reports.

Qommunity will see Trinh partner with Seven Chan and Ken Yu, the owners of Lifting Noodles and Poke Burri. The two eateries, which had small kiosks in Global Grub Collective, will take over most of that space. The We Suki Suki space will become a coffee and tea bar on weekdays and will serve sake cocktails in the evenings during the week. On the weekends, it will serve as a pop-up incubator. Eatavision, Trinh’s dinner and a movie business, will operate out of the dining space every other Saturday.

Atlanta-based WNB Factory, which has more than 50 locations across Georgia as well as several other states, is set to open a location at 525 Dacula Road in Dacula, What Now Atlanta reports.

Indulge Popcorn, which recently opened inside Krog Street Market next to Gu’s Dumplings, will host its grand opening party from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 12. Guests will get a complimentary bag of popcorn and 20% off all purchases.

