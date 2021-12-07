ajc logo
X

Krispy Kreme opens pop-up at twice-burned Midtown location

Caption
5 things you may not know about Krispy Kreme.Krispy Kreme manufactures its own doughnut-making and glaze machines.The doughnuts were originally only sent to local grocery stores.Inside each Krispy Kreme with a Hot Now light, an employee presses a button to turn on the sign when a fresh batch is ready.Krispy Kreme makes about 1.1 billion doughnuts a year in the U.S.Krispy Kreme regularly rolls out limited-edition doughnuts including their chocolate glazed ones and Oreo cookie glazed ones

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
The Ponce de Leon building has been demolished, but you can get doughnuts starting today

There’s no “Hot Now” sign announcing them, but there are doughnuts again at the site of the twice-burned Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Krispy Kreme announced in November it would open a temporary shop on the site, and today’s the day. The pop-up opened at 7 a.m., just in time for the commute to work.

ExploreBeloved Midtown Krispy Kreme to be demolished, rebuilt after 2nd fire
Caption
Neighbors wonder if someone planned second midtown Krispy Kreme fire

Neighbors wonder if someone planned second midtown Krispy Kreme fire
Caption
Neighbors wonder if someone planned second midtown Krispy Kreme fire

The historic Midtown location, owned by basketball legend and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, was open 24 hours a day and frequently had a line of cars wrapped around the building from the drive-thru window, Henri Hollis previously reported.

The building was demolished in July after two fires within months of each other destroyed the establishment.

The plan is to rebuild in 2022, preserving as much of the original charm as possible, including the large, distinctive sign.

“As we and Shaquille have said since after the first fire, our plan is to rebuild as soon as possible … and be back better and sweeter than ever,” the company said in its July statement. “We know how much the local community loves the shop and that love is absolutely mutual. We pledge to keep the community informed as we embark on the path to turning back on our legendary glazer and Hot Light at Ponce and return to sharing awesome doughnuts and lots of joy there.”

Until then, get in line soon for your morning glazed goodness, and return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates on what doughnuts the pop-up will have and its hours of operation.

About the Author

ajc.com

Nancy Clanton
Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 20 years.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Interactive Google doodle celebrates pizza
20h ago
Dedications set for new markers honoring Jackie Robinson and Georgia lynching victim
Fans congratulate Braves’ Dansby Swanson, soccer player Mallory Pugh on engagement
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top