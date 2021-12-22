Tweak to the filling yields big flavor in an Indian favorite

Tabla’s samosas are special because of their excellent execution and the tweak of using duck in the filling. Duck’s distinct flavor pairs beautifully with the same warm, strong Indian spices that work so well with lamb. The samosas are perfectly made by the cooks at Tabla, who encase the tender, redolent filling in a neatly symmetrical, golden-fried pastry.

For samosa lovers, Tabla’s version delivers exciting flavor, while retaining all the characteristics you love most.