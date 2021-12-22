Hamburger icon
Tweak to the filling yields big flavor in an Indian favorite

The duck samosas from Tabla deliver exciting flavor, while retaining all the characteristics you love most about the Indian dish. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com
The duck samosas from Tabla deliver exciting flavor, while retaining all the characteristics you love most about the Indian dish. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Duck samosas from Tabla

When I had the duck samosas at Tabla, it brought forth a strong memory of the first time I tried the handheld dish as an elementary schooler with my mom, in the buffet line at Your DeKalb Farmers Market. The savory, richly spiced fried pastries still serve as a personal reminder of the joys of discovering new foods.

Tabla’s samosas are special because of their excellent execution and the tweak of using duck in the filling. Duck’s distinct flavor pairs beautifully with the same warm, strong Indian spices that work so well with lamb. The samosas are perfectly made by the cooks at Tabla, who encase the tender, redolent filling in a neatly symmetrical, golden-fried pastry.

For samosa lovers, Tabla’s version delivers exciting flavor, while retaining all the characteristics you love most.

Tabla. 77 12th Street NE, Atlanta. 404-464-8571; 3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 470-410-2021, tablaatlanta.com.

