RECIPE: Make Tabla’s Butter Chicken

Tabla owner Sandeep Kothary was pleased to share this recipe that comes from executive chef Praveen Sharma. After testing it, we can understand why our reader was interested in learning how to make this dish. Butter chicken is a staple dish from northern India and surely counts as comfort food for those who like a bit of spice.

The ingredients are available at your closest Indian grocery, or at large markets that carry a variety of international foods such as the Buford Highway or DeKalb farmers markets.