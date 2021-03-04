Try the gorditas at this Atlanta gas station taqueria

The lunch items clearly are the star of the show, including gorditas, served with your choice of meat, diced red onions, lettuce and crumbled cotija cheese. On the side are small containers of cool salsa verde and a wickedly hot red salsa. The server recommended al pastor, the heavily spiced, savory-sweet pork.

One thing to keep in mind, though: You’re not ordering fast food. Your meal is cooked to order on a sizzling plancha, visible from the counter, and it could take a while. But, revel in the fact that these delicious gorditas are only $3.50 apiece. Two of them should fill up almost anyone, and you’ll have gas money left over.