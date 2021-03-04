X

Try the gorditas at this Atlanta gas station taqueria

You can get pastor gorditas from Taqueria Mami, located inside a gas station in Atlanta's Riverside neighborhood. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com
You can get pastor gorditas from Taqueria Mami, located inside a gas station in Atlanta's Riverside neighborhood. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News | 42 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dish of the Week: Pastor gorditas from Taqueria Mami

If you’re enchanted by the thought of tasty, inexpensive food alongside your fill-up at a gas station, Taqueria Mami is the place for you.

The lunch items clearly are the star of the show, including gorditas, served with your choice of meat, diced red onions, lettuce and crumbled cotija cheese. On the side are small containers of cool salsa verde and a wickedly hot red salsa. The server recommended al pastor, the heavily spiced, savory-sweet pork.

One thing to keep in mind, though: You’re not ordering fast food. Your meal is cooked to order on a sizzling plancha, visible from the counter, and it could take a while. But, revel in the fact that these delicious gorditas are only $3.50 apiece. Two of them should fill up almost anyone, and you’ll have gas money left over.

Taqueria Mami. 2051 James Jackson Parkway NW, Atlanta. 470-424-4318, facebook.com/Taqueria-Mami-2047659585326907

ExploreMore Intown Atlanta restaurant news
ExploreMore of Atlanta's best dishes

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.