Treat yourself to this Atlanta breakfast, New York City-style

You can find the BEC — or bacon, egg and cheese sandwich — anywhere, but New Yorkers insist it’s just better in the big city.
The BEC at Pancake Social was developed under Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison, two people with serious New York City restaurant experience.
The appeal of the sandwich mainly is in how it’s prepared and assembled. The key is the bread, which must be sturdy and absorbent enough to soak up tender eggs and cheese, but not so firm that it squishes the filling out with every bite. Pancake Social nails it, with an English muffin that welcomes melty cheese and eggs into its structure.
In a perfect BEC, the layers meld together. The English muffin, thick-cut bacon, oozing American cheese and perfectly scrambled egg each contribute something different, but it’s tough to tell where one ends and the other begins. It’s a filling, reasonably priced breakfast that allows you to enjoy New York flavors without having to live there.
Pancake Social. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-609-8696, pancakesocial.com.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.