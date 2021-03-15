Treat yourself to this Atlanta breakfast, New York City-style

The BEC at Pancake Social was developed under Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison, two people with serious New York City restaurant experience.

The appeal of the sandwich mainly is in how it’s prepared and assembled. The key is the bread, which must be sturdy and absorbent enough to soak up tender eggs and cheese, but not so firm that it squishes the filling out with every bite. Pancake Social nails it, with an English muffin that welcomes melty cheese and eggs into its structure.