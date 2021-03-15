X

Treat yourself to this Atlanta breakfast, New York City-style

The BEC at Pancake Social clearly was developed by experts in New York City to-go food. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com
The BEC at Pancake Social clearly was developed by experts in New York City to-go food. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News | 54 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dish of the Week: BEC from Pancake Social

You can find the BEC — or bacon, egg and cheese sandwich — anywhere, but New Yorkers insist it’s just better in the big city.

The BEC at Pancake Social was developed under Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison, two people with serious New York City restaurant experience.

The appeal of the sandwich mainly is in how it’s prepared and assembled. The key is the bread, which must be sturdy and absorbent enough to soak up tender eggs and cheese, but not so firm that it squishes the filling out with every bite. Pancake Social nails it, with an English muffin that welcomes melty cheese and eggs into its structure.

In a perfect BEC, the layers meld together. The English muffin, thick-cut bacon, oozing American cheese and perfectly scrambled egg each contribute something different, but it’s tough to tell where one ends and the other begins. It’s a filling, reasonably priced breakfast that allows you to enjoy New York flavors without having to live there.

Pancake Social. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-609-8696, pancakesocial.com.

ExploreMore Intown Atlanta restaurant news
ExploreMore of Atlanta's best dishes

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.