Cobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case
This sweet Atlanta delight offers layers of flavor

La Fraise, aka the Strawberry, looks like a garden pot growing a lush strawberry — and the entire thing is edible. Courtesy of the Garden Room

By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
1 hour ago
Dish of the Week: La Fraise at the Garden Room

The Garden Room in Buckhead, with its greenhouse-like surroundings, often is described as whimsical, yet sophisticated. That also describes Culinary Director Freddy Money’s food — at this restaurant, as well as at Atlas, next door.

The desserts are among the highlights of a meal here. Encapsulating summertime, Executive Pastry Chef Eric Snow’s La Fraise, aka the Strawberry, looks like a garden pot growing a lush strawberry — and the entire thing is edible, even the vessel.

The pot, made of white chocolate, holds pistachio mousse, pistachio biscuit, strawberry jam, fresh strawberries, whipped cream and yogurt pearls. Topping the yogurt pearls, meant to mimic moss, is strawberry sorbet set too look like an exact replica of the fruit. There are many layers of flavor in this dish, with the sweetness of the berries balancing the savoriness of pistachio.

However, even if this dessert makes you think you can, don’t try eat the other plants in the Garden Room.

The Garden Room. 88 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-600-6471, thegardenroomatlanta.com

