This sweet Atlanta delight offers layers of flavor

The desserts are among the highlights of a meal here. Encapsulating summertime, Executive Pastry Chef Eric Snow’s La Fraise, aka the Strawberry, looks like a garden pot growing a lush strawberry — and the entire thing is edible, even the vessel.

The pot, made of white chocolate, holds pistachio mousse, pistachio biscuit, strawberry jam, fresh strawberries, whipped cream and yogurt pearls. Topping the yogurt pearls, meant to mimic moss, is strawberry sorbet set too look like an exact replica of the fruit. There are many layers of flavor in this dish, with the sweetness of the berries balancing the savoriness of pistachio.