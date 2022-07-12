This Chamblee dish is more than just a summer salad

At first glance, the dish appears to be a celebration of summer’s seasonal bounty, but the colorful mix of fresh corn, hunks of bright tomato and vibrant, trimmed green beans — topped with plump shrimp — is anything but a simple vegetable salad.

The crunchy, fiery salad bursts with savory spice in each bite. Tender, juicy kernels of corn pop, beans snap with subtle chile heat, while the plump tomatoes and snappy shrimp make great vehicles for the tangy fish sauce, melded with the zing of lime and a balance of toasted crushed peanuts.