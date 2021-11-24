This Atlanta handheld is huge, but easy to eat

Thanks to its impeccable construction, this dish manages to be both huge and easy to eat. Served already sliced in half, its well-balanced and flavorful fillings somehow manage to stay inside the tortilla.

The burrito’s layers of California-themed flavors are stratified clearly, starting with tender, juicy carne asada. Savory and satisfying, the meat’s juices mingle wonderfully with the other components, especially the thin-cut french fries. Pico de gallo and sour cream add cool, zingy tartness, while the cheese cements everything together with an added bit of richness.