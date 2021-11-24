ajc logo
This Atlanta handheld is huge, but easy to eat

The surfer burrito from Muchacho somehow manages to keep its well-balanced and flavorful fillings inside the tortilla. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com
The surfer burrito from Muchacho somehow manages to keep its well-balanced and flavorful fillings inside the tortilla.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Surfer burrito from Muchacho

On the front door of Muchacho is a sign that reads “deluxe vibes.” That ethos — fun without sacrificing quality — is embodied by the restaurant’s surfer burrito.

Thanks to its impeccable construction, this dish manages to be both huge and easy to eat. Served already sliced in half, its well-balanced and flavorful fillings somehow manage to stay inside the tortilla.

The burrito’s layers of California-themed flavors are stratified clearly, starting with tender, juicy carne asada. Savory and satisfying, the meat’s juices mingle wonderfully with the other components, especially the thin-cut french fries. Pico de gallo and sour cream add cool, zingy tartness, while the cheese cements everything together with an added bit of richness.

The end result is a burrito that perfectly matches Muchacho’s vibe: deluxe, and yet effortless.

Muchacho. 904 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-748-9254, muchachoatl.com.

