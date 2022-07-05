BreakingNews
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Graham, Trump confidantes
This Atlanta cold soup hits the spot and quenches your thirst

By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
11 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Andalusian gazpacho at Bulla Gastrobar

Who says you can’t relish a bowl of soup during the steamiest time of the year?

With an essential base of breadcrumbs and olive oil, pureed with ripe tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions and garlic, gazpacho is a traditional food of Andalusia, in southern Spain. In addition to gazpacho, Bulla Gastrobar also offers other Spanish and Catalan vibes with its tapas.

Whether you’re ordering gazpacho, salmorejo, zoque or porra, these very similar soups, served cold, all are based on tomato and bread, with olive oil, garlic and salt. Bulla’s gazpacho is silky, tangy and refreshing. Fresh flavor is extracted from the vegetables, and the intensity of the high-quality olive oil shines through, while crunchy cubed bread and slivered red onion provide texture for each bite or sip, depending on how you choose to enjoy it.

Served in a drinking glass, the vibrant orange, cooling soup provides nourishing ingredients while quenching your thirst on a hot day. It’s the perfect way to freshen up summertime.

Bulla Gastrobar. 60 11th St., Atlanta. 404-900-6926, bullagastrobar.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

