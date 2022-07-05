This Atlanta cold soup hits the spot and quenches your thirst

With an essential base of breadcrumbs and olive oil, pureed with ripe tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions and garlic, gazpacho is a traditional food of Andalusia, in southern Spain. In addition to gazpacho, Bulla Gastrobar also offers other Spanish and Catalan vibes with its tapas.

Whether you’re ordering gazpacho, salmorejo, zoque or porra, these very similar soups, served cold, all are based on tomato and bread, with olive oil, garlic and salt. Bulla’s gazpacho is silky, tangy and refreshing. Fresh flavor is extracted from the vegetables, and the intensity of the high-quality olive oil shines through, while crunchy cubed bread and slivered red onion provide texture for each bite or sip, depending on how you choose to enjoy it.