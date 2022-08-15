ajc logo
X

Wine-centric Italian restaurant Sorella Vicina set to open in Alpharetta

Dishes from the menu of Sorella Vicina.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dishes from the menu of Sorella Vicina.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

An Italian restaurant from the team behind two popular North Fulton County eateries is set to open in downtown Alpharetta in the next few weeks.

Sorella Vicina will debut at 35 Milton Ave., on the bottom floor of the Hamilton Hotel.

The concept comes from Phillip Cooper’s Cellared Roots Hospitality Group, which also owns Vin 25 in Roswell and Citizen Soul in Alpharetta.

Corporate chef and operations manager Sean Clark said Sorella Vicina’s menus will focus on Italian dishes, although some items will show influences from northern Spain and southern France.

ExploreNorth Fulton County dining news
Combined ShapeCaption
Dishes from the menu of Sorella Vicina.

Credit: Mood + Theory

Dishes from the menu of Sorella Vicina.

Credit: Mood + Theory

Combined ShapeCaption
Dishes from the menu of Sorella Vicina.

Credit: Mood + Theory

Credit: Mood + Theory

He said it was important to Cooper, a certified sommelier, to highlight cuisine that would also be complemented by a wide range of Mediterranean wines.

“Every time we look at the wine list, I design the menu around the list,” Clark said. “There’s a common thread with all our restaurants that food and wine are presented together.

Dishes on the opening menu will likely include tuna crudo, housemade pear and tarragon cacio e pepe, lamb ravioli, pappardelle with short rib Bolognese, and lemon broiled bronzini. Clark said he’s also hoping to introduce some lighter dishes that go against the reputation that Italian food has for being on the heavier side.

Menus will be seasonal and will feature local ingredients when possible. Meat will come from Italy’s Piedmontese region, known for its “lean yet tender” beef, Clark said.

In addition to the dine-in component, the space will also be home to Sorella Mercado, a small retail market at the front of the restaurant that will stock Sorella Vicina’s housemade pastas, charcuterie, cookbooks and bottles of wine.

The market will also offer an educational component, with an area to teach wine and pasta-making classes.

Designed by Cooper’s wife, Sarah, the Sorella Vicina space will have a “modern, bright” feel, Clark said, with 23-foot ceilings and seating for about 100 guests.

Sorella Vicina will join several other food and beverage concepts in the Hamilton Hotel, which opened about a year ago, including Fulton Public House, Carrie’s Conservatory and Roaring Social. Clark said that while some of the restaurant’s customer base will likely be hotel guests, he hopes it will also be a destination for locals.

The restaurant will be open for dinner Tuesdays-Sundays. Lunch hours will be added early next year.

35 Milton Ave. SE, Alpharetta. sorellavicina.com.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
Judge: Graham must testify before Fulton grand jury7h ago
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars
2h ago
Some Georgians could get one-time $350 aid checks, Kemp announces
54m ago
Mike Soroka set for rehab start Tuesday in Rome
5h ago
Mike Soroka set for rehab start Tuesday in Rome
5h ago
End of universal free lunch at Georgia schools means sign-ups, pressure
10h ago
The Latest
Supremo Taco closing, with plans to reopen in a larger space
5h ago
A cereal and dessert bar is coming to Atlantic Station and more restaurant news from the...
Beer Pick: Terrapin Watermelon Gose is a summer refresher
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top