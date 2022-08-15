Supremo Taco closing, with plans to reopen in a larger space

Popular taco shop Supremo Taco is closing next week, with plans to move to a larger space behind its current location this winter.
The news was shared on the eatery’s Instagram account, with Aug. 23 announced as the last day of service before the temporary closure.
Nhan Le, Duane Kulers and Omar Ferrer opened Supremo Taco in 2019 in a small building at 701 Memorial Drive across the parking lot from Grindhouse Killer Burgers. The restaurant, which serves out of a walk-up window, primarily focuses on takeout, with a handful of tables on an outdoor deck for those who want to eat their food right away.
The menu, an homage to the taco shops of Southern California, features a handful of tacos plus a tostada and fried quesadilla.
Le and Kulers are also the owners of Sinaloan chicken restaurant Pollo Primo in East Atlanta. Le co-owns 8Arm, Octopus Bar and Fishmonger with Skip Engelbrecht. 8Arm is slated to close this fall.
Le and Kulers did not immediately return the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.
