BreakingNews
College Football Playoff title game returning to Atlanta
ajc logo
X

Supremo Taco closing, with plans to reopen in a larger space

Tacos from Supremo include (clockwise from top) al pastor, black bean and mole poblano. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Combined ShapeCaption
Tacos from Supremo include (clockwise from top) al pastor, black bean and mole poblano. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Popular taco shop Supremo Taco is closing next week, with plans to move to a larger space behind its current location this winter.

The news was shared on the eatery’s Instagram account, with Aug. 23 announced as the last day of service before the temporary closure.

Nhan Le, Duane Kulers and Omar Ferrer opened Supremo Taco in 2019 in a small building at 701 Memorial Drive across the parking lot from Grindhouse Killer Burgers. The restaurant, which serves out of a walk-up window, primarily focuses on takeout, with a handful of tables on an outdoor deck for those who want to eat their food right away.

The menu, an homage to the taco shops of Southern California, features a handful of tacos plus a tostada and fried quesadilla.

Le and Kulers are also the owners of Sinaloan chicken restaurant Pollo Primo in East Atlanta. Le co-owns 8Arm, Octopus Bar and Fishmonger with Skip Engelbrecht. 8Arm is slated to close this fall.

Le and Kulers did not immediately return the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant closings
ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
A deeper look at the top-10 teams in classes 7A-4A4h ago
Gigantic data center campus planned for 615-acre site south of Atlanta
5h ago
End of universal free lunch at Georgia schools means sign-ups, pressure
6h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams: ‘If Black men vote for me, I’ll win Georgia.’
5h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams: ‘If Black men vote for me, I’ll win Georgia.’
5h ago
Mike Bobo a ‘sounding board’ for UGA offense, OC Monken says
4h ago
The Latest
A cereal and dessert bar is coming to Atlantic Station and more restaurant news from the...
Beer Pick: Terrapin Watermelon Gose is a summer refresher
A restaurant with 20 giant eggrolls on the menu is coming to Alpharetta this month
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top