Supremo Taco closing, with plans to reopen in a larger space

The menu, an homage to the taco shops of Southern California, features a handful of tacos plus a tostada and fried quesadilla.

Le and Kulers are also the owners of Sinaloan chicken restaurant Pollo Primo in East Atlanta. Le co-owns 8Arm, Octopus Bar and Fishmonger with Skip Engelbrecht. 8Arm is slated to close this fall.

Le and Kulers did not immediately return the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

