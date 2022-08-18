Police: Owner of Atlanta brewery kidnapped at gunpoint, shot during escape

The owner of a downtown Atlanta brewery was forced into a car at gunpoint and shot Wednesday night when he tried to break free from his attackers, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The owner of Atlantucky Brewing, the Castleberry Hill taproom opened earlier this year by two members of Southern hip-hop group Nappy Roots, was ambushed by two people inside his business on Northside Drive and driven into Hapeville, Atlanta police told the news station.
“Once he had an opportunity, he tried to make a run for it,” Atlanta police night commander Capt. Christian Hunt said from the scene. “What we learned is the suspects grabbed him and they began to tussle, and that’s when he got shot.”
According to Hunt, the business owner was shot in the leg and ran to a Hapeville home for help. The commander did not provide the victim’s name but confirmed his connection to the brewery. He is expected to survive his injuries.
The same two suspects are believed to have robbed another man in a parking deck near the brewery about 11 p.m., moments before the brazen kidnapping, Hunt told Channel 2. That victim was able to run to safety and meet with officers.
They were investigating the armed robbery when they learned of the kidnapping, Hunt said.
It is unclear exactly where the shooting occurred, but the brewery owner’s white Mercedes-Benz SUV was found abandoned in Hapeville, the news station reported. Hapeville and Atlanta police were working together to investigate.
The two suspects have not been identified Thursday, according to Channel 2. Police told the news station they got away with about $30 and a few personal items.
