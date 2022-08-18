Police: Owner of Atlanta brewery kidnapped at gunpoint, shot during escape

The same two suspects are believed to have robbed another man in a parking deck near the brewery about 11 p.m., moments before the brazen kidnapping, Hunt told Channel 2. That victim was able to run to safety and meet with officers.

They were investigating the armed robbery when they learned of the kidnapping, Hunt said.

It is unclear exactly where the shooting occurred, but the brewery owner’s white Mercedes-Benz SUV was found abandoned in Hapeville, the news station reported. Hapeville and Atlanta police were working together to investigate.

The two suspects have not been identified Thursday, according to Channel 2. Police told the news station they got away with about $30 and a few personal items.

