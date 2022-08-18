BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-20 in DeKalb County after serious crash
ajc logo
X

Police: Owner of Atlanta brewery kidnapped at gunpoint, shot during escape

Atlanta police officers investigate at Atlantucky Brewing on Northside Drive after the brewery's owner was forced into a vehicle at gunpoint on Wednesday and later shot.

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta police officers investigate at Atlantucky Brewing on Northside Drive after the brewery's owner was forced into a vehicle at gunpoint on Wednesday and later shot.

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 4 minutes ago
Atlantucky Brewing opened this year in Castleberry Hill by members of hip-hop group Nappy Roots

The owner of a downtown Atlanta brewery was forced into a car at gunpoint and shot Wednesday night when he tried to break free from his attackers, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The owner of Atlantucky Brewing, the Castleberry Hill taproom opened earlier this year by two members of Southern hip-hop group Nappy Roots, was ambushed by two people inside his business on Northside Drive and driven into Hapeville, Atlanta police told the news station.

ExploreBeer Town: Hip-hop stars Nappy Roots have their own Atlanta brewery

“Once he had an opportunity, he tried to make a run for it,” Atlanta police night commander Capt. Christian Hunt said from the scene. “What we learned is the suspects grabbed him and they began to tussle, and that’s when he got shot.”

According to Hunt, the business owner was shot in the leg and ran to a Hapeville home for help. The commander did not provide the victim’s name but confirmed his connection to the brewery. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlantucky Brewing founders Skinny Deville and Fish Scales are members of the Southern hip-hop group Nappy Roots. Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: Bob Townsend

Atlantucky Brewing founders Skinny Deville and Fish Scales are members of the Southern hip-hop group Nappy Roots. Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: Bob Townsend

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlantucky Brewing founders Skinny Deville and Fish Scales are members of the Southern hip-hop group Nappy Roots. Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: Bob Townsend

Credit: Bob Townsend

The same two suspects are believed to have robbed another man in a parking deck near the brewery about 11 p.m., moments before the brazen kidnapping, Hunt told Channel 2. That victim was able to run to safety and meet with officers.

They were investigating the armed robbery when they learned of the kidnapping, Hunt said.

Combined ShapeCaption
An officer surveys the crime scene at Atlantucky Brewing on Northside Drive after the brewery's owner was forced into a vehicle at gunpoint Wednesday night and later shot.

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An officer surveys the crime scene at Atlantucky Brewing on Northside Drive after the brewery's owner was forced into a vehicle at gunpoint Wednesday night and later shot.

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Combined ShapeCaption
An officer surveys the crime scene at Atlantucky Brewing on Northside Drive after the brewery's owner was forced into a vehicle at gunpoint Wednesday night and later shot.

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

It is unclear exactly where the shooting occurred, but the brewery owner’s white Mercedes-Benz SUV was found abandoned in Hapeville, the news station reported. Hapeville and Atlanta police were working together to investigate.

The two suspects have not been identified Thursday, according to Channel 2. Police told the news station they got away with about $30 and a few personal items.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlantucky Brewing was founded by two members of Southern hip-hop group Nappy Roots. The Northside Drive taproom and lounge opened earlier this year in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlantucky Brewing was founded by two members of Southern hip-hop group Nappy Roots. The Northside Drive taproom and lounge opened earlier this year in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlantucky Brewing was founded by two members of Southern hip-hop group Nappy Roots. The Northside Drive taproom and lounge opened earlier this year in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta brewery owner robbed, kidnapped, shot during suspects’ crime spree, police say

Credit: WSBTV Videos

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Kemp fight with Fulton DA Willis spills into public view1h ago
Book disputes land suburban Atlanta school district in court
2h ago
Kemp slammed federal stimulus, but he’s using it now to help win reelection
2h ago
Florida cop dies after being shot by man who faced charges in Cobb, police say
12h ago
Florida cop dies after being shot by man who faced charges in Cobb, police say
12h ago
Warnock compensation from Ebenezer covers housing allowance, disclosures show
1h ago
The Latest
Florida cop dies after being shot by man who faced charges in Cobb, police say
12h ago
Paulding man sentenced to life for murdering missing Gwinnett man
16h ago
Ex-Fort Gordon soldier sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for child porn
16h ago
Featured
First Lady Rosalynn Carter, though a constant presence at her husband side, has blazed her own trail through her advocacy for causes such as mental health, refugee welfare, immunizations, voting rights, caregivers and housing, to name just a few. Here are photos from an amazing life that has taken her from Plains, Ga., through the governor's mansion and White House, and around the world. This portrait was taken in the White House in 1979. (Karl H. Schumacher / White House Photographer)

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
17h ago
Aunt Fanny’s Cabin restaurant demolished, taking an unwelcomed part of Smyrna history
Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Georgia charges dropped in July
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top