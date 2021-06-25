Soul food, superfoods coming to Chattahoochee Food Works

Also opening in the food hall will be Summer Breeze Flowers flower market, along with the previously-announced Belen de la Cruz, Cubanos ATL, Hippie Hibachi and Philly G Steaks.

The new tenants will include many already-operating stalls in the food hall including LoRusso’s Italian Bottega, Smoked Pearl, Flying Fish, Banh Mi Station, Sakura Ramen Bar, Monster Cravings, Pomodoro Bella, Baked Kitchen, Baker Dude, Morelli’s Ice Cream, TydeTate Kitchen, Unbelibubble Tea House, Graffiti Breakfast and Taqueria La Luz.

Presented as a “globally inspired food hall,” the 31-stall Chattahoochee Food Works opened in April is being curated by owner Robert Montwaid, creator of New York’s Gansevoort Market, and James Beard Award-winning chef and writer Andrew Zimmern, widely known as the host of “Bizarre Foods” on the Travel Channel.

Located at 1235 Chattahoochee Ave, the Works, an 80-acre, adaptive mixed-use development on Chattahoochee Avenue, will also eventually be home to a new location of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Brash Kitchen and the Waffle Experience, as well as several retail concepts. Brewery Dr. Scofflaw’s is also located at the Works.

The food hall and full-service bar are now open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. The exception is Graffiti Breakfast, which opens at 9 a.m. daily.

