UP on the Roof opens for rooftop cocktails, bites in Alpharetta

Located at 33 South Main St. atop Liberty Hall, the tallest building in downtown Alpharetta, UP on the Roof offers a menu of Southern-influenced dishes complemented by the restaurant’s craft beverage program.

Executive chef Max Tezza’s menu features dishes made with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients including Muffaletta Sliders, Drunken Mussels, Jamaican Jerk Chicken Quesadillas and Tuna Tataki. Pierce Brooks serves as general manager.