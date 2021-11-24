ajc logo
X

UP on the Roof opens for rooftop cocktails, bites in Alpharetta

UP on the Roof is a cocktail-centric restaurant in Alpharetta. / Courtesy of UP on the Roof
Caption
UP on the Roof is a cocktail-centric restaurant in Alpharetta. / Courtesy of UP on the Roof

Credit: SWIT PHOTOGRAPHY 678-323-6406

Credit: SWIT PHOTOGRAPHY 678-323-6406

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

UP on the Roof Alpharetta opens today in Alpharetta for rooftop cocktails and sharable plates.

Located at 33 South Main St. atop Liberty Hall, the tallest building in downtown Alpharetta, UP on the Roof offers a menu of Southern-influenced dishes complemented by the restaurant’s craft beverage program.

Executive chef Max Tezza’s menu features dishes made with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients including Muffaletta Sliders, Drunken Mussels, Jamaican Jerk Chicken Quesadillas and Tuna Tataki. Pierce Brooks serves as general manager.

The restaurant offers both indoor dining and a year-round, heated outdoor terrace, with views of Alpharetta City Hall and the Town Green at Alpharetta City Center, with Kennesaw Mountain visible in the distance. The space offers “industrial chic” decor, according to a press release, including the Barrel Bar, built using repurposed Jack Daniels barrel staves. There’s seating for about 50 indoors and about 150 outdoors.

ExploreNorth Fulton County dining news
The interior of UP on the Roof. / Courtesy of UP on the Roof
Caption
The interior of UP on the Roof. / Courtesy of UP on the Roof

Credit: SWIT PHOTOGRAPHY 678-323-6406

Credit: SWIT PHOTOGRAPHY 678-323-6406

UP on the Roof is open daily starting at 4 p.m., with brunch and lunch service to be added in the coming weeks. The restaurant will focus on dine-in service for now, with the potential to add delivery and take-out in the future.

UP opened its first location in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, in late 2016. UP joins a long list of food and beverage concepts at the Alpharetta City Center mixed-use development, including Taffer’s Tavern, located on the first floor of Liberty Hall, Carson Kitchen, Holmes, Lapeer, Central City Tavern and Chiringa.

33 South Main St., Alpharetta. 770-777-5855, eatupdrinkup.net/alpharetta-georgia

Scroll down to see the full menu for UP on the Roof Alpharetta:

Up on the Roof menu
Caption
Up on the Roof menu

Credit: UP on the Roof

Credit: UP on the Roof

Up on the Roof menu
Caption
Up on the Roof menu

Credit: UP on the Roof

Credit: UP on the Roof

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
CheeseCaked brings desserts to Underground Atlanta
5h ago
This Atlanta handheld is huge, but easy to eat
6h ago
REVIEW: Emmy Squared makes solid Detroit-style pizza and a killer burger
7h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top