UP on the Roof opens for rooftop cocktails, bites in Alpharetta

UP on the Roof Alpharetta opens today in Alpharetta for rooftop cocktails and sharable plates.
Located at 33 South Main St. atop Liberty Hall, the tallest building in downtown Alpharetta, UP on the Roof offers a menu of Southern-influenced dishes complemented by the restaurant’s craft beverage program.
Executive chef Max Tezza’s menu features dishes made with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients including Muffaletta Sliders, Drunken Mussels, Jamaican Jerk Chicken Quesadillas and Tuna Tataki. Pierce Brooks serves as general manager.
The restaurant offers both indoor dining and a year-round, heated outdoor terrace, with views of Alpharetta City Hall and the Town Green at Alpharetta City Center, with Kennesaw Mountain visible in the distance. The space offers “industrial chic” decor, according to a press release, including the Barrel Bar, built using repurposed Jack Daniels barrel staves. There’s seating for about 50 indoors and about 150 outdoors.
UP on the Roof is open daily starting at 4 p.m., with brunch and lunch service to be added in the coming weeks. The restaurant will focus on dine-in service for now, with the potential to add delivery and take-out in the future.
UP opened its first location in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, in late 2016. UP joins a long list of food and beverage concepts at the Alpharetta City Center mixed-use development, including Taffer’s Tavern, located on the first floor of Liberty Hall, Carson Kitchen, Holmes, Lapeer, Central City Tavern and Chiringa.
33 South Main St., Alpharetta. 770-777-5855, eatupdrinkup.net/alpharetta-georgia
Scroll down to see the full menu for UP on the Roof Alpharetta:
