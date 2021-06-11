Saint-Germain Bakery opening in Buckhead and more dining news from the week

Saint-Germain will be open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

Located at 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Buckhead Village is also home to food and beverage concepts including Biltong Bar, American Cut, Georgetown Cupcake, Gypsy Kitchen and Storico Vino.

Hank Clark, vice president of operations at Marlow’s Tavern and the Woodall, was recently named chairman of the board of the Georgia Restaurant Association. Clark previously led as chairman of the board of GRA in 2013.

Clark helped create Marlow’s Tavern in 2004 and opened the Woodall in 2021.

To mark its 10 year anniversary, Decatur restaurant no. 246 is debuting a new direction on June 15 that will pay homage to “old-school, Italian dining scenes of yesteryear,” according to a press release. Re-conceptualized by chef-owner Ford Fry and Rocket Farm Restaurants vice president Drew Belline, the restaurant will feature a new menu from executive chef Dave Stockford and “a revamped ambiance that has evolved backwards through the decades to evoke the classic comforts of the Italian-American restaurant culture’s spirited beginnings.”

The new menu will feature dishes including fried mozzarella, cheesy garlic bread al forno, pizzas and pastas, chicken scarpiello, veal Milanese and bistecca alla Fiorentina, with dessert offerings like espresso-spiked tiramisu.

The revamped beverage program led by beverage director Eduardo Porto Carreiro and beverage manager Clarke Anderson will provide a nostalgic vibe with a house cocktail list stocked with amaro-spiked spritzes and Negronis along with an American and Italian-focused wine list and a menu of after-dinner pours.

No. 246 is open daily starting at 5 p.m.

La Chiquiada is set to open later this year at 120 W. Trinity Place in Decatur in the AMLI apartment complex, What Now Atlanta reports. The Mexican restaurant, from Atlanta native Catherine Zuber, will have a 1,000 square-foot patio.

