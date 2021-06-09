Three Sheets closes in Sandy Springs to make way for Italian restaurant Tre Vele

The space will feature a 3,500 square-foot dining room, 1,500 square-foot rooftop patio and a 600 square-foot Italian market and café that will sell all-day coffee drinks and pastries all day as well as retail pastas, sauces and prepared meals to go.

The market will also sell Italian wines and will host wine tastings, wine dinners, private events and pasta-making classes.

Designed by Restaurants Consulting Group, Inc., the market and café will include a glass-enclosed pasta room at the entrance, white and black marble and white ceramic walls accented by gold leaf-mirrored backlit shelving. The dining room will be home to a 30-foot Carrera marble bar and will feature wood accents and geometric shapes against a white background. The rooftop terrace and bar, with seating for 90 guests, will also feature additional dining and lounge areas.

“While we are so proud of our long tenure running Three Sheets, we are very excited for this next chapter,” said Jonathan Akly in a prepared statement. He attributed the closure of the restaurant in part to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, “since its focus was hosting large corporate events and gatherings. Additionally, Sandy Springs’ food and beverage offerings have transformed so much in the last few years, and we are excited to be a part of the evolution.”

