Ramen eatery opening second metro Atlanta location in former Holeman & Finch space

California-based ramen chain Okiboru is slated to open its second metro Atlanta location in the former Holeman & Finch space in Brookwood Hills.
The restaurant will open in the Aramore development at 2277 Peachtree Road. The space was most recently occupied by gluten-free eatery KarmaFarm, which moved last month to 3792 Roswell Road in Powers Ferry Square.
Before that, it served for several years as Linton Hopkins’ popular burger spot Holeman & Finch, which closed in 2019 and is set to relocate in Midtown mixed-use development Colony Square later this year. Steven Josovitz of the Schumacher Group brokered the deal between landlord and tenant.
The first Okiboru opened in Los Angeles’ Chinatown in July 2018, and in 2019 it was awarded a surprise spot on Michelin’s 2019 California Bib Gourmand list.
A location opened at the Modera complex on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs in January 2020.
Okiboru specializes in tsukemen “dipping ramen” — a Japanese dish that consists of thick noodles traditionally served cold with a separate bowl of hot broth to dip the noodles and toppings into.
Partner Justin Lim is also the founder of Scoville Hot Chicken, which opened its first location in Sandy Springs in December 2020 and has since expanded with restaurants in Decatur, Athens, Buckhead, Marietta and West Midtown, as well as a location in New York City. More Scoville locations are slated to open in the coming months in Chamblee, Norcross, Peachtree City and Duluth.
