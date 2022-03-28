Ramen eatery opening second metro Atlanta location in former Holeman & Finch space

The restaurant will open in the Aramore development at 2277 Peachtree Road. The space was most recently occupied by gluten-free eatery KarmaFarm, which moved last month to 3792 Roswell Road in Powers Ferry Square.

Before that, it served for several years as Linton Hopkins’ popular burger spot Holeman & Finch, which closed in 2019 and is set to relocate in Midtown mixed-use development Colony Square later this year. Steven Josovitz of the Schumacher Group brokered the deal between landlord and tenant.