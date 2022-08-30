Made in Georgia: Home delivery saved family meat and seafood firm

He kept all his employees, with no furloughs, and no reduction in pay or benefits. He also was able to hire some of their family members, who were without work.

“The refrigerated Mercedes Sprinter vans I had purchased were just what we needed to go into neighborhoods,” Halpern said, “and the lightweight packaging we designed meant that the weight of what we were delivering would not be a barrier to hiring delivery drivers.”

Halpern expanded his offerings, so he could support other operators who also were navigating through COVID-19. He added such items as prepared side dishes from Atlanta caterer Proof of the Pudding, which had seen its events business come to a halt. He drove to farms around the Southeast to purchase crops.

Combined Shape Caption (left to right), Fresh fish buyer Podge Sgambato, owner Kirk Halpern, and oyster buyer Melissa Fedorko show off the company's wide range of seafood. Courtesy of Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors Credit: Courtesy of Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors

“In my mind, leadership to get through what was happening was going to come from small businessmen like me who put their heads down and figured out how to do it,” he said. “I felt everything in my life prepared me for that moment, even though I had no experience in home delivery.”

The company delivered food with no minimum order size and no delivery fee. He found customers through writing a press release and then sending it out to contacts via his phone.

“I reached out to my accountant, who forwarded the press release to all her employees, who forwarded it to their friends and community associations,” Halpern said. “Our story was picked up by WSB-TV, and the phones went crazy.”

Going from an invoice-based business to one that sold directly to consumers meant the company had to adapt, and take credit cards. The Halperns had to develop a website that made it easy for customers to order online. It was a process of continually learning and adapting.

That included adapting to the changing world. “My strength in the market is my ability to move faster than anyone else,” Halpern said.

His short-term pandemic business model was to provide a service to the community, he said, “but we had to operate profitably. As things reopened, we changed our product line to remove things people no longer needed. Higher fuel costs meant we needed to add a delivery fee.”

Combined Shape Caption Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors uses a fleet of smaller refrigerated Mercedes Sprinter vans, which makes it easier to deliver in residential neighborhoods. Courtesy of Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors Credit: Courtesy of Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors

The product line and services continue to evolve. Halpern is flying in fresh lamb from Australia, Patagonian salmon from Chile, and branzini from Turkey. The number of food service customers has rebounded, to make up 85 percent of his business.

The company’s delivery area has expanded, to include greater Atlanta, Athens, Macon, LaGrange and Auburn, Alabama, plus along the East coast, from Georgia to North Carolina.

Halpern said the next step is to ramp up home delivery on a national scale, including offering a fresh kosher seafood program.

“If you live in Salt Lake City, there are not many great kosher options,” he said.

