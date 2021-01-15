Plant-Based Pizzeria now open in Sandy Springs and other dining news from the week

Vegan pizza spot Plant-Based Pizzeria, which has gained a large following since opening in early 2019 in Virginia-Highland, opened a second location this week at 8540 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.
The new location has been in the works since late 2019 but was delayed due to COVID-19.
The menu reflects the offerings at the original location, including a variety of vegan pizzas, flatbreads and calzones, with the addition of pastas and all-day breakfast options, as well as desserts.
A grand opening will be held from 3 p.m.-1 a.m. Jan.16.
Tea shop and retailer Brookyln Tea will open its first Atlanta location at 329 Nelson St. SW, What Now Atlanta reports.
Suwanee taco shop Beto’s Tacos has a second location planned for 4825 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville, What Now Atlanta reports.
Healthy fast casual eatery Neighborhood Wraps is slated to open soon in Reynoldstown at 1187 Wylie St. SE, What Now Atlanta reports.
More dining news from the week:
