Developer adjusts design of downtown project to reflect COVID-19

The developer also adjusted the design to allow office tenants create separate entrance doors and self-contained lobbies. They expect some tenants will want to give workers extra space to social distance, said April Stammel, senior vice president at Newport.

“In the light of our current environment with COVID, the needs of office and retail are quickly changing,” she said.

Newport will retain many of the building’s historic architectural features. The property comprises three separate structures — the original 1909 building and two 1950s-era buildings that C&S Bank used for an operations facility.

The building’s early 20th century and mid-century modern features will appeal to young professionals, said Brooke Dewey, executive vice president at JLL, which is managing the office leasing. The property is within walking distance of thousands of government and courthouse jobs, and will add top-tier office space the neighborhood lacks.

Newport is calling its master plan to develop the Mitchell Street building and other holdings South DWNTN. Since 2016, the company has acquired 48 buildings in the neighborhood and four acres of mostly unused surface parking lots, which could be used for new buildings. The area now contains dozens of dilapidated brick buildings, many of which are vacant or occupied by cut-rate retailers.

Developers have overlooked the neighborhood for years, but it contains many historic buildings that remain in good condition and include distinctive design features, Dewey said. It’s also near several MARTA rail stops, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.

“This is the epicenter of historic Atlanta and they’ve acquired a bunch of buildings that have some really cool features,” Dewey said.