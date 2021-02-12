Nova Sushi to open second location and more dining news from the week

Nova Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro is slated to open a second location this spring in Midtown.
The restaurant, which first opened in 2017 at 3637 Peachtree Road NE, will debut a location at 880 W. Peachtree St. NW on the ground floor of the Alexan on 8th building, What Now Atlanta reports.
The 4,596 square-foot restaurant will serve a variety of sushi and sashimi as well as noodle dishes, soups, salads, rice dishes and Chinese and Thai options, and will also feature a full bar.
Owners Danny and Jenny Chen said they plan to open more Nova locations in the future.
Jacob Armando has been promoted to executive chef of Summerhill restaurant Little Bear. Armando, who started as the restaurant’s chef de cuisine, will increase his presence in menu development and staff management. Owner and chef Jarrett Stieber will still be actively involved in menu planning and cooking but will “focus more of his energy on ensuring the continued growth of the restaurant and being a mentor and resource for Jacob’s development from cook to proprietor,” according to a prepared statement.
Bayou’Q, a Cajun barbecue restaurant that opened in Roswell last year, has plans to expand with a second location at 2960 Cobb Parkway in Smyrna, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.
Italian restaurant Baffi, which recently opened at 976 Brady Ave. NW, has launched market Baffi Provisions. Open starting at 2 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Baffi Market features prepared foods to be recreated at home including housemade pasta, eggplant caponata, smoked trout dip, kale salad kit, braised pork and veal meatballs, whipped ricotta and housemade sauces and dressings. A selection of pantry items, a $25 box filled with produce from local farms, wine and beer are also available for purchase. Starting at 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, items from the restaurant’s a la carte menu can also be added.
Customers can shop in the market in person with a mask, or order in advance, with orders available for in-restaurant or curbside pickup
