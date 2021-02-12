Nova Sushi to open second location and more dining news from the week

The restaurant, which first opened in 2017 at 3637 Peachtree Road NE, will debut a location at 880 W. Peachtree St. NW on the ground floor of the Alexan on 8th building, What Now Atlanta reports.

The 4,596 square-foot restaurant will serve a variety of sushi and sashimi as well as noodle dishes, soups, salads, rice dishes and Chinese and Thai options, and will also feature a full bar.