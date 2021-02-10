Dish Dive to close in Kirkwood

Dish Dive’s ever-rotating menu was dedicated to showcasing seasonal fruits and vegetables, but also featured meats and cheeses.

The pandemic forced Myers to lay off the majority of his employees. Since last March, the restaurant has operated with a minimal staff that included his wife, K.C., while Myers often cooked on the line by himself.

“The experiment that I created is working, because it’s still sustainable,” Myers told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in November. “People still want to eat. That’s a good thing. And we’re still having fun.”

Dish Dive is the latest food and beverage concept casualty in metro Atlanta due, in part, to the economic impact of the coronavirus. Other recent closures include Brasserie at Parish, FROGS Cantina in Midtown, and Foundation Social Eatery in Roswell.

Myers did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for additional information.

— AJC contributing food writer Bob Townsend contributed to this report.

