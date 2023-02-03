X
Dark Mode Toggle

Beer Pick: Athletic Brewing’s Cerveza Atletica is a solid NA beer

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
34 minutes ago

Recently I wrote about the explosion of new non-alcohol beers, and how much better the category had become.

Athletic Brewing’s Cerveza Atletica Light Copper is one I didn’t get in time to try. But I received a sample last week, and today it’s this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Cerveza Atletica Light Copper

Athletic Brewing Co., Stratford, CT

Available in six-pack 12-ounce cans

Profile

Cerveza Atletica is a refreshing, Mexican-inspired NA beer with a lovely copper color. Athletic notes it was made with summertime refreshment in mind. But its blend of Vienna and Munich malts and German Hersbrucker hops create a winning balance of aromas and flavors, with spicy and floral notes, and a palate-cleansing dry finish. And I must say, it’s among the best NA beers I’ve tried.

Pair With

Try this easy-going, NA beer with spicy Mexican food, including nachos, tacos and burritos.

ExploreMore beer and brewery news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING: Microsoft confirms it’s pausing plans for 90-acre Westside hub
3h ago

Credit: City of Stonecrest

Stonecrest sues staffing firm over ‘poorly performing’ city hires
23h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
5h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, businesswoman, former city first lady, dead at 82
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Oaxaca

Atlanta restaurateurs bringing Oaxaca to Chamblee this month
3h ago
Holeman & Finch to reopen next week in Colony Square
Sushi, Mexican restaurants announced for Dunwoody development High Street
Featured

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
7h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top