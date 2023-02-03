Beer Pick: Athletic Brewing’s Cerveza Atletica is a solid NA beer

Available in six-pack 12-ounce cans

Profile

Cerveza Atletica is a refreshing, Mexican-inspired NA beer with a lovely copper color. Athletic notes it was made with summertime refreshment in mind. But its blend of Vienna and Munich malts and German Hersbrucker hops create a winning balance of aromas and flavors, with spicy and floral notes, and a palate-cleansing dry finish. And I must say, it’s among the best NA beers I’ve tried.

Pair With

Try this easy-going, NA beer with spicy Mexican food, including nachos, tacos and burritos.

