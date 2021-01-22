Mushi Ni takes over the kitchen at SOS Tiki Bar and more dining news from the week

The Mushi Ni takeover of SOS is one of several recent changes for Victory Brands.

Its throwback Inman Park lounge LLoyd’s turned into a pizza parlor in November, Eater Atlanta first reported. While the move was precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones said he and his co-owners are “pizza nerds” who were excited about bringing quality New York-style slices and pies to the neighborhood.

The menu features several appetizers left over from LLoyd’s original iteration including spinach and artichoke dip, as well as a selection of 18-inch and 12-inch house pies, a build-your-own option and a slice of the day along with pitchers of beer.

Jones said the transition of LLoyd’s to a pizza parlor was surprisingly organic -- the space “reminds people of going to Pizza Hut in the ’80s after a Little League game,” he said. “We were like, ‘We basically designed a Pizza Hut, why didn’t we ever do pizza here’?”

Also helpful was a chef friend who “came to the table with ideas” and LLoyd’s current chef, who previously worked at Atlanta restaurants with pizza on their menus including No. 246 in Decatur and the now-shuttered Brezza Cucina in Ponce City Market.

The result is a dough made with bread, rather than bromated, flour, left to cold ferment for three days before it’s stretched.

“We want people to fight over the crust,” Jones said.

The restaurant will continue its popular Monday crab leg nights and

Also on deck for Victory Brands -- which also owns two locations of Victory Sandwich Bar and V.C.C. Coffee -- is a “Victory Sandwich junior” concept inside the Indie Studios development located on the Armour-Ottley Loop at 190 Ottley Drive. Indie Studios, from developer Gene Kansas, will be home to “shared workspace boasting nine large studios and a dedicated ‘Suite Program’ of 14 private, boutique, upscale and understated offices,” according to a press release. Jones said plans for the new restaurant are still being developed.

Berkeley Park sandwich shop Zunzi’s is bringing its Zunzifest next week. During the monthly appreciation event, which was paused temporarily during COVID-19, customers can receive a free regular Conquistador or Rising Sun sandwich. To participate, customers must text “Zunzifest!” to 912-207-7551. On Jan. 26, they will receive a code via text redeemable for the sandwich when placing an online order for takeout. Zunzi’s is also donating 26% of sales at both locations to local non-profit Giving Kitchen.

A new location of Ponko Chicken is set to open Jan. 27 at at 220 South Main Street in Alpharetta.

Grand Lux Cafe, located at Phipps Plaza, reopened this week after being closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Open for fine-in, take-out and delivery, Grand Lux Cafe is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Vegan, vegetarian and pescatarian restaurant Local Green Atlanta, which has a location in Vine City, has opened a ghost kitchen at the 800 Forrest Neighborhood Kitchen facility in Berkeley Park, Eater Atlanta reports.

Atlanta native Catherine Dill has been tapped to serve as executive chef of the forthcoming Atlanta Station location of Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern when it opens in early February. Dill, who is currently executive chef at Hobnob’s Halcyon location, previously worked at Café Circa, Alon’s Bakery & Market and Bartaco.

Jason Stern was named the new chef de cuisine at Boone’s at Bobby Jones Golf Course. The New York City native previously worked at metro Atlanta spots including From the Earth Brewery, Colletta and Il Giallo Osteria.

More dining news from the week

Open-air Holiday Bar coming to the Interlock in West Midtown

Bar Vegan opening next month in Ponce City Market

Indulge Gourmet Popcorn coming to Krog Street Market

Not As Famous Cookie Company open in Smyrna

Castellucci Hospitality Group launches its own wine label

Pontoon Brewing expanding with location in Tucker