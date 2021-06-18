Morelli’s opens in Virginia-Highland and more dining news from the week

Samurai Ramen will open this summer at 2442 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth in the former Yuk Dae Jang space, Eater Atlanta reports. The restaurant’s menu will feature “all-natural” ramen as well as rice bowls and other Japanese dishes.

Malaysian street food restaurant Food Terminal has plans to open a third location at 6360 North Point Pkwy in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, from the family behind Sweet Hut, opened its first location in 2017 in Chamblee and a second in West Midtown in 2019.

Alton C. Shields has joined Atlanta Brewing Company as its president and general manager. Shields, who has 35 years of management and executive leadership experience, previously worked as partner and chief operating officer of Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits and was part of the creative team that developed Ou-Oui! Premium Rum Liqueur.

Bun Mi Vietnamese Grill has closed at 2277 Peachtree Road, Eater Atlanta reports. The restaurant, which served banh mi and other Vietnamese dishes, opened in May 2018. A post on the restaurant’s Instagram page cited a difficult location and the pandemic as reasons for the closure. Bun Mi is slated to open a new location inside the Politan Row at Colony Square food hall later this month.

Drew Van Leuvan has been named the executive chef of Fifth Group Restaurants’ Ecco Buckhead. The new menu will feature existing Ecco dishes plus new items like burrata with smoked porchetta, rocket arugula, English peas, strawberries, orange juice fennel and peppercorn dressing and fava bean ravioli with crispy prosciutto, tomato butter, bread crumbs and pecorino.

Van Leuvan has 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, starting out working with chefs including Jean Louis Palladin, Guenter Seeger, Wylie Dufresne and Joel Antunes. He worked in many positions at several restaurants in Atlanta, most recently serving as executive chef and partner at Buckhead’s Seven Lamps.

Euclid Avenue Yacht Club has reopened at 1136 Euclid Ave. NE in Little Five Points. The bar had been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Manuel Maloof, who opened Manny’s Grant Park in 2019 and is the son of Manuel’s Tavern owner Brian Maloof, purchased the bar from founder Donald Hinamon.