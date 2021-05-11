ajc logo
Middle Eastern flavors put new spin on a classic

The spiced lamb burger with fries is available from Rina, an Israeli restaurant in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com
The spiced lamb burger with fries is available from Rina, an Israeli restaurant in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Restaurant News | 1 hour ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dish of the Week: Spiced lamb burger from Rina

The spiced lamb burger from Rina packs tons of Middle Eastern flavor into an unconventional package.

The soft, absorbent challah bun cradles a bed of chunky caramelized onions and a generously sized lamb patty. Sumac slaw, made with purple cabbage, is visually beautiful — and a delightful mess to eat. You’re going to need some extra napkins for this burger.

The generously applied sauces include smooth herb tahini and schug, a hot sauce made from herbs, garlic and peppers.

Paired with a tahini milkshake, made with honey and dates, the lamb burger provides the same satisfaction as the classics you’d get at a 1950s-style drive-in, but the exciting spices and flavors will transport your taste buds to an unexpected place.

Rina’s short menu caters to the crowds on the Beltline, with treats that are easy to take on the go.

Rina. 699 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-343-0362, rinakitchen.com.

Henri Hollis

