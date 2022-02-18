Hamburger icon
Local chefs will honor Edna Lewis at this Atlanta dinner

A look at the life of famed Southern chef and cookbook author Edna Lewis

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Chefs from several metro Atlanta restaurants will collaborate on a dinner to honor Black culinarian Edna Lewis.

Held on Feb. 27 at The Lawrence in Midtown, Sunday Supper: A Tribute to Edna Lewis will feature family-style dishes from chefs including Max Hines and Melanie Forehand of The Lawrence; Robert Butts of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours; Justin Dixon of Humble Mumble; Bryan Furman of Bryan Furman BBQ; Terry Sargent of Grass VQB Joint; and Claudia Martinez of Miller Union.

Edna Lewis was born in 1916 in Freetown, Orange County, Virginia, a community founded in part by her grandfather, an emancipated slave. Her love of the traditional Southern fare that she championed was cultivated there, where her family produced everything they consumed except sugar.

Optional cocktail pairings (with a zero-proof option) will be curated by The Lawrence’s Kharis Ellison, with welcome drinks from Keyatta Mincey Parker of Sip of Paradise Garden.

Tickets include welcome punches and light snacks upon arrival and a family-style, three-course seated dinner.

Masks are required inside the building when not seated, eating or drinking, and vaccinations and boosters are strongly encouraged.

Proceeds will benefit the Edna Lewis Foundation.

Lewis’ “The Edna Lewis Cookbook” (1972), “The Taste of Country Cooking” (1976) and “In Pursuit of Flavor” (1988) are considered to be among some of the most important Southern cookbooks of the last century.

Lewis died in her Decatur home at 89 in 2006, .

Seatings at 5 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27. $84 per person, including gratuity; $36 for wine or cocktail pairings. 905 Juniper St., Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/sunday-supper-a-tribute-to-edna-lewis-tickets-268663067467

Featured
