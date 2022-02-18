Local chefs will honor Edna Lewis at this Atlanta dinner

Masks are required inside the building when not seated, eating or drinking, and vaccinations and boosters are strongly encouraged.

Proceeds will benefit the Edna Lewis Foundation.

Lewis’ “The Edna Lewis Cookbook” (1972), “The Taste of Country Cooking” (1976) and “In Pursuit of Flavor” (1988) are considered to be among some of the most important Southern cookbooks of the last century.

Lewis died in her Decatur home at 89 in 2006, .

Seatings at 5 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27. $84 per person, including gratuity; $36 for wine or cocktail pairings. 905 Juniper St., Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/sunday-supper-a-tribute-to-edna-lewis-tickets-268663067467

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.