Guac y Margys bringing margaritas, chips and dips to West Midtown

Exterior of Highline Park at the Interlock. / Courtesy of the Interlock
Exterior of Highline Park at the Interlock. / Courtesy of the Interlock

Credit: The Interlock

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Another food and beverage tenant has been announced for growing West Midtown mixed-use development The Interlock.

Guac y Margys will open in early 2022 in the development’s Highline Park at 1115 Howell Mill Road NW.

The menu will feature a variety of margaritas and chips and dips including guacamole, salsa and queso. The full bar will also offer a specialty margarita only available at the Interlock location.

The 1,000-square-foot space will be the company’s third location in Atlanta, with others just off the Eastside Beltline and another in Midtown on Amsterdam Avenue.

Payment processing firm SpeedChain was also announced as a future Interlock tenant.

Guac y Margys will join several other bars and restaurants at the $450 million Interlock, including Drawbar at Bellyard, Velvet Taco, St. Germain Bakery, Puttshack and Holiday Bar. Set to open in the coming months are Rooftop L.O.A., Kinjo Room and La Lau, Pour Taproom and Cathy’s Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

