Get holiday nog at these metro Atlanta bars

It might not be the best match for a fresh selection of oysters, but the eggnog at Watchman’s (99 Krog St., Atlanta. 404-254-0141, watchmansatl.com) is dreamy after a stroll on the Beltline. Miles Macquarrie mixes navy rum (a blend of aged rums), pineapple rum, coconut, maple and nutmeg for a tropical holiday vacation in a glass.

All the fun vibes of the film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” are on the menu at the Third Door (131 Church St., Marietta. 470-361-0370, thethirddoor.net). Its pop-up homage, dubbed A Church Street Vacation, has a version of nog that melds cream, a sherry blend, egg and walnut bitters.

Chef-owner Terry Koval made an illuminated sign pointing the way to the eggnog at Deer and the Dove (155 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-748-4617, deerdove.com). A blend of bourbon, rum, brandy, egg, cream, sugar and spices, it is served in Koval’s great aunt’s antique glasses.

Meaning “little coconut,” a coquito sometimes is called island eggnog, or Puerto Rican eggnog. For chef-owner Hector Santiago of El Super Pan (675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2465; 455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 404-521-6500, elsuperpan.com), coquito is a Christmas tradition served at home and at his restaurants. He crafts the dense, silky drink with house-made Puerto Rican spiced rum, coconut cream, coconut milk, eggs and spices (clove, nutmeg and cinnamon).

You can sip a coquito made with 12-year-old Flor de Cana rum out of a glass milk jug on the patio of Buena Vida Tapas + Sol, (385 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2312, buenavidatapas.com), nestled between the Beltline and the historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. It pairs well with one of the restaurant’s design-your-own charcuterie boards or freshly made churros.

Little Bear (71 Georgia Ave., Atlanta. 404-500-5396, littlebearatl.com) has a vegan Pacanquito that is booze-forward, with spiced brandy and overproof rum. It goes well with food. Owner Jarrett Stieber said the Summerhill bar substitutes local benne seeds and pecans, which bar manager Charles Howk turns into milk, for the coconut normally in a coquito.

Newly opened LaRayia’s Bodega (675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-900-7900, larayiasbodega.com) makes sipping a coquito at home easy and delicious. The Black-owned, organic, vegan shop is all about Caribbean flavor, and you’ll find it in the pretty bottle of ready-to-go coquito.

You also can try a coquito at home with a kit that comes complete with Guatemalan aged rum cut to proof with fresh coconut water. Coconut Cartel partnered with Coquito NYC to create the holiday drink kit ($94.99 at shopcoconutcartel.com), which includes simple instructions and a bottle of Anejo rum, cans of sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, organic coconut milk, vanilla extract, a signature blend of Coquito NYC spices, straws and four custom coquito glass bottles.

Another Latin American drink, Mexico’s rompope, first was made by nuns in a 17th century Puebla convent. It includes almond paste whisked into a base of milk, cinnamon and eggs, with or without rum. A bottled version of the drink is available at larger metro area liquor stores.

