The Atlanta pop-up holiday, Christmas bars to check out this season

306 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta, 678-927-9272 and 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, 678-515-0620. biltong-bar.com/

The Blind Pig Parlour Bar. Through the holidays, the Blind Pig Parlour Bar will turn into the Blind Elf Holiday Pop-Up Bar. Guests will find holiday decor; a variety of holiday drinks including the Odin and the Yule made with whipped apple cider, Red Hazel whiskey and cinnamon maple syrup with nutmeg aromas and By the Fire with Xicaru mezcal, bitters, simple syrup and lime in a rosemary-smoked glass; a selection of beer, wine and other cocktails; and sweet and savory bites including eggnog shortbread and Carolina Gold basil pesto rice fritters with smoked tomato jam.

The Blind Elf will operate from 6 p.m. until late Wednesdays-Sundays.

128 East Andrews Drive NE, Atlanta. theblindpigparlourbar.com/

Bon Ton. The Midtown bar will once again be host to the tiki-themed Sippin Santa, along with sister concept Miracle on Monroe at Tapa Tapa. Look for holiday decor, tiki drinks and Bon Ton’s full menu.

Sippin Santa will run through Dec. 30 (closed on Christmas Day), with a New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31, featuring drinks from Sippin’ Santa and Bon Ton’s regular menu. Guests must be able to provide proof of full vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test upon entry.

Bon Ton will keep its regular lunch and dinner hours; Sippin’ Santa will start at noon Fridays-Sundays and Bon Ton will stay open until 1 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

674 Myrtle St., Atlanta. facebook.com/BonTonBH/

Foxtrot Liquors Bar and Tiki Tango Hideaway Oasis. The sister concepts, which are located next to each other and connected by an outdoor patio, will each offer their own themed, highly-decorated pop-up bar for the holidays.

At Foxtrot, check out a National Lampoon’s themed bar with cocktails like the Walley World’s Milk and Cookies clarified milk-punch and the beer and a shot combo Where’s the Tylenol?!.

Get transported to Whoville at Tiki Tango, with cocktails like the All Toasty Inside hot buttered rum and the Bad Banana holiday shot, alongside bar snacks like broccoli cheddar Grinch Bites and a Whoville Feast platter.

The parking lot will serve as an additional outdoor bar space with its own menu, outdoor games and firepits. All bars will operate starting at 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.

45 and 57 13th St., Atlanta. 404-873-6189, tikitangoatl.com and foxtrotbar.com/

From the Earth Brewing Company. The brewery’s Angel Bar opens for the third year, offering National Lampoon’s style decor, holiday cocktails and bites. Guests are encouraged to wear their tacky Christmas sweaters and outfits.

Angel Bar will be open from Dec. 14-31, with a Christmas party with live music on Dec. 17.

1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 770-910-9799, ftebrewing.com/

Hampton + Hudson

Hampton + Hudson. Head to Inman Park for a Mountain Lodge Pop-Up, complete with lodge decor, servers in flannel and holiday cocktails like Tom & Jerry’s, Tequila Eggnog and Hot Buttered Cider with duck fat caramel, as well as Rumplemintz and Fernet Menta Shotskis served on sets of wooden skis. Snacks include tableside s’mores, apple cider doughnuts from Sublime Doughnuts, poutine and a croque madame.

The Mountain Lodge Pop-Up Pop-up will be open 6-11 p.m. nightly from Dec. 14-30.

299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com/

Miracle on Monroe at Tapa Tapa. Miracle on Monroe returns to its home at Tapa Tapa for the sixth year, along with sister concept Sippin Santa at Bon Ton. Look for Christmas-themed cocktails including the Snowball Old-Fashioned to the Naughty and Nice shots, holiday decor, snacks such Miracle Chex mix and cookie plates, a Christmas playlist and live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights including DJs and holiday drag shows (a cover charge will be in place on those evenings).

Miracle on Monroe will be open from 5 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays-Saturdays through Dec. 26 (closed on Christmas) Guests must be 21+ and able to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test upon entry.

931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. facebook.com/MiracleBarAtlanta/

The Roof, Holiday Social Bar, 12 Cocktail Bar and 9 Mile States at Ponce City Market. Stay warm in one of the Roof’s private igloos, alongside an ice skating rink and food and adult beverages. All rink-side igloo guests have access to general admission to the Roof, skate rentals, 50 minutes of skate time and unlimited games and rides at Skyline Park. Rinkside igloos are open weekdays starting at 3 p.m., with families welcome 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

9 Mile Station has igloos that offer full-service dining, plus general admission to the Roof and unlimited games and rides at Skyline Park. Each igloo seats up to six guests.

Plus, just inside the tower lobby, the Holiday Social Bar welcomes Roof-goers with holiday decor and drinks and 12 Cocktail Bar offers Mixmas, with drinks like the Sleigh Fuel with bourbon, cinnamon, egg nog, and coffee.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530, poncecityroof.com/

The Select

The Select. The Select will host a holiday pop-up with special cocktail and happy hour menus and holiday decor. Cocktails include Santa’s Spiked Hot Chocolate and Toasted S’mores, while happy hour items include lamb lollipops and lobster fritters.

The pop-up is open 4-6 p.m. Sundays-Fridays and late night from 9-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and will run through Jan. 10.

6405 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 770-637-2240, theselectatl.com/

The SOS Tiki Bar. Head to Decatur for Mele Kalikimaka, featuring a variety of tiki drinks including the Slay Ride and Spiked Egg Nog and holiday decor.

The pop-up bar is open from 6-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays (21+ after 8 p.m.) through New Year’s Day.

340 Church St., Decatur. 404-377-9308, sostiki.com/

Willow Bar. The bar inside the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Buckhead plays host to Wonderland, modeled after a snowy getaway with ski lodge-inspired igloo domes and holiday décor. The food menu features après ski classics with a twist, including grilled cheese with truffled fromage forte on brioche and a burger with charonnaise. The beverage program continues Willow Bar’s focus on natural wines, with Wonderland additions of “winter warmers” and craft cocktails, Belgian beers and mulled cider.

Wonderland at Willow Bar runs through Dec. 31 from 4-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 4-9 p.m. Sundays.

374 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 470-531-8902, willowbarbuckhead.com/events