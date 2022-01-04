Get a simple meal that is nourishing in every sense from this Atlanta spot

There’s nothing complicated at play here: The dish essentially is a chicken pot pie with biscuits on top, instead of a pie crust. This actually makes for a much better ratio of bread to the savory chicken and vegetable stew; there’s no risk of a dry, overly thick or gummy crust.

Somehow, the biscuits float on top as the dish bakes for an hour and 15 minutes, and they remain dry and fluffy. The tender, sweet biscuits offset the richly thickened chicken stew, which is studded with peas, green beans and carrots, to make the meal complete.