Get a simple meal that is nourishing in every sense from this Atlanta spot

This chicken and biscuits dish is available from Casseroles in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com
This chicken and biscuits dish is available from Casseroles in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Dish of the Week: Chicken and biscuits from Casseroles

You won’t find a better dish for getting oohs and aahs than the pan of chicken and biscuits at takeout spot Casseroles.

There’s nothing complicated at play here: The dish essentially is a chicken pot pie with biscuits on top, instead of a pie crust. This actually makes for a much better ratio of bread to the savory chicken and vegetable stew; there’s no risk of a dry, overly thick or gummy crust.

Somehow, the biscuits float on top as the dish bakes for an hour and 15 minutes, and they remain dry and fluffy. The tender, sweet biscuits offset the richly thickened chicken stew, which is studded with peas, green beans and carrots, to make the meal complete.

This pan of chicken and biscuits is a complete, soul-nourishing, one-dish meal that satisfies an almost universal craving: the desire for simplicity.

Casseroles. 1393 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-3260, casserolesatlanta.com.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

