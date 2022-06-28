Filling up at this metro Atlanta gas station is tasty

BreakingNews
Police: Boy, 4, found alone on Glenwood Avenue wearing only underwear
Barbacoa and pollo tacos are on the menu at Taqueria Taquito Express. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
30 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Tacos at Taqueria Taquito Express

If there is a long line at a taco stand, you usually are in the right place.

Taqueria Taquito Express is a chain of taco stands located at gas stations in Dunwoody, Chamblee, Kennesaw, Alpharetta and Atlanta’s Virginia Highland neighborhood. You quickly forget you are in a gas station when you see the action behind the counter, with stacks of tortillas, a sizzling griddle, quesadillas being flipped and a bin of ready-to-go containers of red and green salsas above a sign that reads, “Straight Outta Mexico.”

With tortas, tamales, breakfast burritos and empanadas on offer, and a wide selection of meat fillings, it’s impossible to go wrong, but a standout — and my go-to order — is the barbacoa taco. The tortilla is fluffy, yet strong enough to hold the heaping portion of slow-cooked beef tucked into it. Inside, the meat is hot, tender and juicy, made perfect with cilantro, onions, a squeeze of lime and a drizzle of the salsa roja. Better yet, add the cooling green tomatillo salsa, too.

Taqueria Taquito Express. 5418 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-512-3336, taquitoatl.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Pulse oximeter inaccuracies bring into question equity in health care
