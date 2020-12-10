Festive metro Atlanta cocktails for this to-go holiday season

Winter Wonderland at Victory Sandwich Bar Decatur

The Decatur outpost of Victory Sandwich Bar and adjacent S.O.S Tiki Bar are decked out for mele kalikimaka, a tiki holiday experience with winterized cocktails. We are assured no smurfs were harmed in the creation of their brilliantly blue frozen flurry of vodka, white wine, passion fruit, vanilla, pineapple, lemon and Curacao. For a warmer sipper, get a hot buttered rum or wassail in a holiday mug. You can carry and sip drinks on Friday and Saturday evenings in the Decatur Square area through Jan. 3.

Victory Sandwich Bar. 340 Church St., Decatur. 404-377-9300, vicsandwich.com

Yule Shoot Your Eye Out at Southern Belle

Topped off with a classic celebratory wine, Yule Shoot Your Eye Out will make you smile, from the delight of the semi-sweet bubbles of Demarie birbet to the drink’s punny name. Created by bartender Michael Ring, it also includes gin, dry Curacao and a festive cranberry reduction. While there, make sure to pick up holiday-themed hand sanitizer stocking stuffers made by sommelier Cate Hatch. The scents include gingerbread, hot buttered rum and Eau Christmas Tree, Eau Christmas Tree ($6 each).

Southern Belle. 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961, southernbelleatl.com.

At 8Arm, the Scandinavian-style gløgg is made with red wine, port, aquavit and a long list of spices, peels, raisins and almonds. Courtesy of Joshua Fryer Credit: Joshua Fryer Credit: Joshua Fryer

Gløgg at 8Arm

A holiday tradition, the gløgg at 8Arm gives your face what it is a named for — “glow.” This version of the seasonal mulled wine of Scandinavia includes the traditional almonds and raisins placed first in the bottom of a glass. A full-bodied red wine and rich and fruity port make the base, enhanced with caraway-forward aquavit and a long list of spices and citrus. Available in individual servings and in quarts to go ($35, and 24-hours notice) through Dec. 31.

8Arm. 710 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 470-875-5856, 8armatl.com.

White Bull's Guiseppe's for the Holidays is a whiskey-based riff on a Trinidad sour. Courtesy of White Bull Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Guiseppe’s for the Holidays at White Bull

While picking up takeout or house-made pastas for stocking stuffers, add a cocktail or two. Guiseppe’s for the Holidays is a play on a Trinidad sour, with some Italian inspiration. It takes its holiday spice from Amaro Angostura, a little smoke from ASW Duality double malt whiskey, citrus from lime juice and a balance of creamy texture from the inclusion of hazelnuts. Feeling tiki? Krampus for the Rest of Us is a perfect spiced rum, pineapple and passion fruit escape in a glass (or a to-go plastic cup).

White Bull. 123 E. Court Square, Decatur. 404-600-5649, whitebullatl.com.

Hot spiced cider at Ticonderoga Club

Ticon-to-go-Club is the temporary (we hope) name of Krog Street Market’s Ticonderoga Club, as a takeaway establishment. From their handy walk-up window, you can pick up your favorite cocktails made to order, or bottled servings for two. You also can grab a winter warmer of hot spiced cider, with apple cider, cane sugar, cinnamon and five-spice. Keep it virgin, or add a pop of apple brandy or Irish whiskey for an extra warm-up. Happy-hour kits also are available.

Ticonderoga Club. 99 Krog St., Atlanta. ticonderogaclub.com.

Vecchia Moda at Piastra

While strolling on Marietta Square, stop by Piastra for this snappy, seasonally spiced drink, which mixes Four Roses bourbon, house-made figcello, black walnut bitters, fig syrup and spiced walnuts. The drink’s baking spice flavors warm the cheeks, and it pairs with a cannoli as well as it does with an order of meatballs to go. You also can order an adult hot chocolate with your choice of spirit add-in. Marietta Square allows open containers Thursday and Friday evenings, and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturdays.

Piastra. 45 W. Park Square NE, Marietta. 770-425-9300, piastrarestaurant.com.

