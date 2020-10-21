Decatur to allow open container alcohol sales to help struggling restaurants

The ordinance, which passed during Monday night’s city commission meeting, will go into effect Oct. 30 and expire Jan. 3, 2021. It will allow restaurants to sell alcohol for off-premise consumption during select hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

The city council said the temporary ordinance will provide an economic boost to Decatur restaurants that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The open container law will also allow patrons to socially distance outdoors, city leaders said.