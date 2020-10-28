Open containers on Marietta Square? City leaders revive alcohol debate

Councilman Johnny Walker and Mayor Tumlin wondered if the proposal would encourage people to bring their own cups and drink on the square. Richardson said the open container rule would allow people to obtain special cups from restaurants and walk around the designated area.

“It’s never meant to be a ‘grab the gin and tonic from home, throw it in your Yeti and go to the park’,” she said.

Councilman Reggie Copeland said allowing open containers on the square is no different from the city allowing residents to buy alcohol at events like Taste of Marietta and the Glover Park Concert Series. He also asked Marietta police Major Jake King how often officers come across anyone openly drinking on the square.

King said that hasn’t been a problem for police and they have only arrested three to four people there for alcohol-fueled incidents during the last 10 years.

The proposal now goes to the full City Council to consider at its Nov. 9 agenda work session and Nov. 11 meeting.

Business owners on the Square who spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said they were in favor of allowing open containers. Roger Davis, owner of Red Hare Brewing and Distillery, who opened The Still on The Square Wednesday at 29 West Park Square, said the proposal would give people more time to enjoy their drinks instead of chugging them before they leave an establishment.

Randy McCray, who in the summer opened Mac’s Chophouse in the former Shilling’s on the Square location, said the Square is home to a lot of events and allowing residents to carry out drinks from restaurants would allow them to check out the other shops around the district.

Along with allowing open containers, McCray said the city granting restaurants the ability to expand their outdoor dining spaces could also help them recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it would make it more of a neighborly and festive feel,” he said. “I think it will bring more people down to the Square so they can walk around to a local market or gallery and back to a restaurant.”

Gary Leake, owner of the pub Johnnie MacCracken’s, said Alpharetta, Roswell and Woodstock all have open container ordinances and have been thriving. Additionally, the proposal could be a “shot in the arm” for his and other businesses that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Simply stated, it creates a cool environment and promotes a great lifestyle that ultimately will raise real estate values around the Square and attract more people to Marietta,” he said.