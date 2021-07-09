Farm Burger reopens in Midtown and more dining news from the week

The program, which seeks to support 500 businesses in 12 cities over five years, will provide current and aspiring Black restaurateurs with access to capital, training, mentorship and other support services.

Tacos 1989 opened recently at 2525 Hamilton Mill Road in Buford.

The menu offers street and specialty tacos, seafood and other Mexican dishes, including quesadillas. Beverages include aguas frescas, beers and margaritas.

Agency Socialtheque has closed at Phipps Plaza, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The bar and restaurant, owned by Savannah-based Daniel Reed Hospitality restaurant group, originally opened as Public Kitchen & Bar in 2018. The restaurant changed to Agency Socialtheque in 2019, serving a variety of small plates, entrees and cocktails. A representative for Simon Properties, which owns Phipps Plaza, did not return a request for comment.

Phipps Plaza will soon welcome a new location of Alon’s Bakery, while Davio’s Northern Italian Eatery is set to reopen soon.

Elizabeth’s Delightful Edibles chocolate shop, from personal chef Elizabeth Weaver, is set to open this fall at 3894 Due W Road NW in Marietta, What Now Atlanta reports.

Cru Hemp Lounge, owned by Atlanta entrepreneur Dennis McKinley, is slated to open five new locations by the end of the year, in Douglasville, Marietta, Alpharetta, Union City and Morrow.

Additional lounges in the Old National Highway area and Decatur will be announced soon. Locations in several other states are planned.

Cru offers small plates, cocktails, hookah and hemp oil extracts.

New York City-based seafood chain BK Lobster is set to open its first Atlanta location July 11 at 4730 Frontage Road in Forest Park, What Now Atlanta reports. Other metro BK Lobster Atlanta franchises are set to open in the coming months in Castleberry Hill, Midtown and Roswell.

Atlanta-based fast-casual restaurant Gusto is set to open its ninth location this fall in downtown Atlanta. The concept, from creator Nate Hybl, serves a variety of customizable bowls and wraps. Located at 2 Park Place NE South in the former Kung Fu Tea space, the downtown location will offer the same menu as the other Gusto locations, which include Buckhead, Decatur, West Midtown and Chamblee.

The Menu ATL is slated to open in the coming months at 880 MLK Drive SW in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, which will take over the space previously occupied by the Sleepy Potato, will offer food in addition to wi-fi and study areas for Atlanta Universty Center students.

