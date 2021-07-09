Antiguo Lobo opens for multi-regional Mexican cuisine in Chamblee

The restaurant offers multi-regional Mexican food alongside an agave-based beverage program for lunch and dinner Tuesdays-Sundays.

The menu blend’s Mexican cuisine inspired by the food Jesus Jr. grew up eating with dishes he discovered throughout years visiting and eating in the country, with many ingredients sourced locally.

The restaurant’s signature dish, Molcajete El Monstruo, will be served in a volcanic rock mortar -- ‘molcajete’ in Spanish -- and offer a choice of steak, grilled chicken or shrimp, green onion, grilled queso fresco, tomato, nopal cactus, tomatillo cream salsa, rice and beans.

Caption Margarita from the menu of Antiguo Lobo. / Courtesy of Antiguo Lobo

Other menu items include enchiladas verdes with tinga, tomatillo cream, rice, refried black beans, crema and cotija and pollo al mole with mole poblano, rice, refried black beans, toasted sesame seeds and cotija and a variety of small plates, salads, soups, nachos, burritos and tacos.

A certified master mezcalier, Oñate will oversee the beverage program, which will focus on agave-based spirits and cocktails made using infused tequila and mezcal. House-made margaritas will be made with fresh juices and agave nectars.

Located in a building that was formerly a vintage antique store, the restaurant’s design will mirror the Mexican restaurants where Oñate grew up working. The interior features “a black distressed tin ceiling, exposed brick walls and concrete floors,” according to a press release.

Caption The interior of Antiguo Lobo. / Photo by Sharon Benton

A mural dedicated to Jesús Sr. will feature images from his life, including a 1977 Pontiac Can-Am, the first car he bought in the United States. Other design elements include booths, sarape accents and a vintage bar. The 1,265 square-foot dining room and bar will seat approximately 60 people at full capacity, along with a large patio at the front of the building.

Antiguo Lobo is Jesús Jr.’s fourth restaurant, along with Zapata in Norcross, Taqueria on Broad in Atlanta’s Five Points neighborhood and Monterrey of Marietta.

Antiguo Lobo is open 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Fridays, noon-10:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon-9 p.m. Mondays.

5370 Peachtree Road, Chamblee. antiguolobo.com/

