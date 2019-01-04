Public Kitchen becomes Agency Socialtheque and more dining news from the week

On its website, the concept promises to be “iconic and one-of-a-kind, catering to the city-dwelling professional class by providing a beautiful space in which to be creative together. Socialthèque, a made-up word, evokes everything we know about stylish environments where networking and play come together. More than great food and drinks, Agency is the place to freelance, enjoy live entertainment, or host a bespoke private event.”

Open for dinner and drinks nightly, the spot offers a menu of sharables including Fritto Misto and Coconut Shrimp; snacks including spring rolls and confit chicken wings; larger plates including lobster tacos and a pub burger; and desserts including white chocolate bread pudding.