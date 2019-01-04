Public Kitchen becomes Agency Socialtheque and more dining news from the week

These are the stories that created buzz on the metro Atlanta dining scene this week:
A Phipps Plaza restaurant is turning into a lounge as of today.
Savannah-based Daniel Reed is replacing its Public Kitchen and Bar, which opened in early 2018, with "premiere lounge" Agency Socialtheque.
On its website, the concept promises to be “iconic and one-of-a-kind, catering to the city-dwelling professional class by providing a beautiful space in which to be creative together. Socialthèque, a made-up word, evokes everything we know about stylish environments where networking and play come together. More than great food and drinks, Agency is the place to freelance, enjoy live entertainment, or host a bespoke private event.”
Open for dinner and drinks nightly, the spot offers a menu of sharables including Fritto Misto and Coconut Shrimp; snacks including spring rolls and confit chicken wings; larger plates including lobster tacos and a pub burger; and desserts including white chocolate bread pudding.
Agency also features a selection of contemporary and classic cocktails, wines by the bottle and the glass, beer and spirits.
3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-900-7799, agencyatl.com
