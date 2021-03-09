Developer eyes Juniper St. in Midtown for 2 new towers

A South Carolina-based developer is proposing two new residential towers along a block of Juniper Street in Midtown, about a quarter-mile from Piedmont Park.
At 40 stories, one of the towers would be taller than any other building currently under construction in Midtown, which is continuing to see a boom in commercial and residential development. The other tower proposed for the east side of Juniper Street between 11th and 12th streets would be 32 stories, according to the Midtown Development Review Committee.
Developers at Middle Street Partners are set to present their plans to the committee Tuesday evening. The 10-member committee provides feedback on project plans and provides recommendations to the city’s zoning and development office.
Middle Street’s plans would involve the demolition of two popular restaurants on Juniper — Einstein’s and Joe’s on Juniper.
The firm said in a statement it is in “active discussions with the property’s ownership team and (we) are committed to working together in hopes to keep the beloved Einstein’s and Joe’s on Juniper as part of the new project,” which is set to include ground-floor retail space.
Kevin Green, the president and CEO of the Midtown Alliance, said it’s always sad to see local institutions go away, but he is hopeful Joe’s and Einstein’s will be incorporated into the new development.
Metrotainment Cafes Restaurant Group, which owns both businesses, said Tuesday it has signed a contract to sell the properties. Einstein’s and Joe’s on Juniper plan to stay open until early June.
Middle Street has not released how much the project or the housing units could cost.
There are 17 projects under construction right now in just one square mile of Midtown that will bring thousands of new residential units, 800 hotel rooms and new office space, Green said. That includes the new headquarters for Norfolk Southern, student housing and a 32-story condo building on West Peachtree Street. Another dozen projects are in the planning process.
“I think it’s a testament that momentum in Midtown and our city remains high,” Green said.