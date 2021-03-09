Developer eyes Juniper St. in Midtown for 2 new towers

Kevin Green, the president and CEO of the Midtown Alliance, said it’s always sad to see local institutions go away, but he is hopeful Joe’s and Einstein’s will be incorporated into the new development.

Metrotainment Cafes Restaurant Group, which owns both businesses, said Tuesday it has signed a contract to sell the properties. Einstein’s and Joe’s on Juniper plan to stay open until early June.

Middle Street has not released how much the project or the housing units could cost.

There are 17 projects under construction right now in just one square mile of Midtown that will bring thousands of new residential units, 800 hotel rooms and new office space, Green said. That includes the new headquarters for Norfolk Southern, student housing and a 32-story condo building on West Peachtree Street. Another dozen projects are in the planning process.

“I think it’s a testament that momentum in Midtown and our city remains high,” Green said.