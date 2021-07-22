Closing for vacation is latest pandemic-induced change for restaurants

“Everyone is short-staffed and working extra hard right now,” said BoccaLupo chef-owner Bruce Logue, who temporarily locked doors June 26-July 6. “We run it pretty hard here with long days (10-12 hours), five days a week. I want everyone to be able to have a break at one time,” he said, noting that with such a small team, there is no one to fill those shoes if one or two employees take off.

Caption With a small staff, BoccaLupo chef-owner Bruce Logue thought it was best to close his restaurant June 26-July 6 so everybody could have a break. (Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com) Credit: Tyson Horne Credit: Tyson Horne

“It’s the only way to give everyone the time they need and deserve,” said Nick Leahy of Nick’s Westside. “They’ve rolled with everything — pandemic, staffing issues, supply chain issues — week in and week out and kept moving forward.” What they all needed, Leahy included, was to breathe, reset, recharge and unplug, which they did when Nick’s closed for 10 days from late June through early July.

Despite opening their first brick-and-mortar in early June, husband-and-wife Malik Rhasaan and Detric Fox-Quinlan closed their bodega-inspired Che Butter Jonez in southwest Atlanta for a few days in mid-July. “You’ve got to take time to love on yourself,” said Fox-Quinlan, speaking on the phone while she and Rhasaan were headed to their vacation destination.

Caption Chef Malik Rhasaan and his wife, Detric Fox-Quinlan, who own Che Butter Jonez, knew closing for a few days was the only way to enjoy some time off. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

Her husband pointed out the stress that operators often face when they take vacation while keeping restaurant doors open. “We’ve taken off before, but what happens is, it’s business all the time, and you are always thinking of it,” Rhasaan said. “I didn’t care what it costs at this point, we need it.”

The move toward both efficiency and a more compassionate workplace might be here to stay as employers recognize that a recharge creates a happier team member — even if it comes with a financial cost.

“We gave up a little revenue, but it ended up being a good trade-off,” said Chey, whose staff responded positively to the break. “Everyone came back and appeared to be in a good mood and well-rested.”

Chey considers this trend as one triggered by the labor shortage but thinks vacation closures will become a regular part of his operations.

Leahy concurred. “It will still be the right thing to do next year,” he said. In an Instagram post announcing the closure, he cited family and community as part of his company’s core values. “Work-life balance is really important — time with family, time with friends, time for personal life. I think you get a better version of people when you give people time to have all those things,” he said.

VanTrece, likewise, thinks restaurant breaks are here to stay. “Restaurateurs have realized that in order to keep staff healthy and productive, there needs to be a time where they can enjoy a sustained break. If anything, the pandemic has taught us that we are humans, not machines.”

