Restaurant Refresh
Some restaurants, unfortunately, have closed forever. But, plenty of new ones have emerged on the scene. While you were at home, restaurants were busy giving a fresh face to their footprints — from patio makeovers to market additions.
During the pandemic, social media leveled the playing field, with Instagram posts beckoning hungry foodies to a plethora of scrappy new pop-ups.
Thanks to a recently passed alcohol law, bars and restaurants can bottle boozy concoctions for carryout sales, while modified open-carry regulations have increased the public spaces where you can amble with a drink in hand.
Restaurants have done a reset, and are ready to serve you this summer — almost like old times. But, we still are living in a pandemic. Some establishments still have COVID-19 safety protocols in place (for example, mask wearing). And, staffing is the latest industrywide problem in this recovery period. A reservation, and patience, are the customer’s best antidotes to disappointment when dining out.