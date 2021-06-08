ajc logo

Restaurant Refresh

If you’ve only recently ventured from your pandemic pod, you’re probably noticing the many changes that have occurred to the dining landscape over the past 15 months.

Some restaurants, unfortunately, have closed forever. But, plenty of new ones have emerged on the scene. While you were at home, restaurants were busy giving a fresh face to their footprints — from patio makeovers to market additions.

During the pandemic, social media leveled the playing field, with Instagram posts beckoning hungry foodies to a plethora of scrappy new pop-ups.

Thanks to a recently passed alcohol law, bars and restaurants can bottle boozy concoctions for carryout sales, while modified open-carry regulations have increased the public spaces where you can amble with a drink in hand.

Restaurants have done a reset, and are ready to serve you this summer — almost like old times. But, we still are living in a pandemic. Some establishments still have COVID-19 safety protocols in place (for example, mask wearing). And, staffing is the latest industrywide problem in this recovery period. A reservation, and patience, are the customer’s best antidotes to disappointment when dining out.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Ligaya Figueras gives a mini guide to rediscovering Atlanta's dining scene in this season's Dining Guide. Video by Ryon Horne

Dining guide stories
Among the offerings from Willow Bar at Kimpton Sylvan Hotel are, clockwise from top left: the Cyprus G&T, Willow cocktail, charred cauliflower and cucumber avocado, beets and feta, and hummus. CHRIS HUNT FOR THE AJC
Restaurant Refresh| 1h ago
Atlanta patio picks: Treat yourself to alfresco elegance
A customer places an order at Osono Bread, which pops up at Grant Park Farmers Market on Sundays. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Restaurant Refresh| 1h ago
3 Atlanta pop-ups to put on your calendar
At Ticonderoga Club in Krog Street Market, customers can order to-go cocktails at a takeout window. Bob Townsend for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Restaurant Refresh| 1h ago
To-go cocktails add new dimension to Atlanta dining, drinking scene
With a selection of wines, locally grown produce, charcuterie, cheese and pantry products, Kathleen’s Catch is a one-stop shop for finer dining at home. Ligaya Figueras/ligaya.figueras@ajc.com
Restaurant Refresh| 1h ago
Atlanta restaurant-grocery store hybrid is here to stay
Breakfast at Barney’s is a new downtown hot spot for all-day brunch. Expect a wait, even on weekdays. Takeout also is an option. / Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Restaurant Refresh| 1h ago
5 new restaurants to add to your brunch rotation
Some dishes on the menu at Tum Pok Pok include (clockwise from upper left): pad Thai, crispy fried pork belly, masaman curry with drumsticks, and glass noodle salad with seafood and minced chicken. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Restaurant Refresh
MAP: New restaurants and breweries to try in Atlanta right now
AJC dining guides
Marcus Thomas, dishwasher at Fox Bros. BBQ on Dekalb Avenue / (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Atlanta Restaurants
Dining in Atlanta in the age of COVID-19
No. 18 Fat Noodle with shredded chicken at Pho Ga Tony Tony. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS
Restaurant News
Atlanta Restaurant Guide for Noodles
ajc.com
Atlanta Restaurants & Food
Spring 2019 Dining Guide: Atlanta barbecue restaurants
ajc.com
Atlanta Restaurants & Food
Fall 2018 Dining Guide: Buford Highway
ajc.com
Atlanta Restaurants & Food
Spring 2018 Dining Guide: Global Mashup
ajc.com
Atlanta Restaurants & Food
Fall 2017 Dining Guide: Answers to your burning questions
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top