Atlanta real estate firm buys historic Marietta properties, food hall

Bridger, which made the acquisition in a joint venture with Chicago-based Northpond Partners, also now owns a pedestrian bridge and a parking lot north of the food hall. Wharton Management sold the property on behalf of its longtime owners, the Eubanks family, on Jan. 21.

Merritt Lancaster, who is also a co-founder and principal at Bridger, said his company purchased the building for the popular food hall but did not acquire the operations. Marietta Square Market, which opened in 2019, is the city’s answer to popular food halls in the Atlanta area, such as Krog Street Market and Ponce City Market.

“The food hall is really great and really active,” Lancaster said. “You go out there really any day of the week and there’s a lot of folks there.”

Bridger, which owns and operates more than 50 properties in North Georgia, is bullish on the continued growth of Atlanta’s suburbs, Lancaster said. He said the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reduced the amount of time many workers spend in an office, has led to more suburban residents working and shopping closer to where they live.

“If you’re spending more time at home, you’re typically spending more time in your immediate market,” Lancaster said. “... what we will continue to see is increased demand in immediate markets where there are strong demographics and kind of a good core. Marietta very much falls in that.”