Chirori, from the owner of Wagaya, now open for robatayaki and sake in Home Park

Chirori, located at 349 14th St. NW in Home Park, is opened for limited July 24, according to its Facebook page. It takes over the space vacated late last year with the closure of Better Half.

The restaurant comes from Takashi Otsuka, the owner of Wagaya, a Japanese concept specializing in sushi and ramen with locations in West Midtown and at Emory Village. Otsuka's MGK Hospitality restaurant group also plans to open a new Japanese concept in the Hanover West Peachtree building in Midtown later this year.