Chirori, from the owner of Wagaya, now open for robatayaki and sake in Home Park

The team behind a pair of popular Japanese eateries has added a new concept to its lineup.
Chirori, located at 349 14th St. NW in Home Park, is opened for limited July 24, according to its Facebook page. It takes over the space vacated late last year with the closure of Better Half.
The restaurant comes from Takashi Otsuka, the owner of Wagaya, a Japanese concept specializing in sushi and ramen with locations in West Midtown and at Emory Village. Otsuka's MGK Hospitality restaurant group also plans to open a new Japanese concept in the Hanover West Peachtree building in Midtown later this year.
Chirori’s menu focuses on robatayaki, a form of Japanese charcoal grilling that consists mainly of seafood, but also features vegetables and meat. Sake pairings curated by sake sommeliers will be suggested for each dish. Sake pours come in 1.5 oz, 5 oz and 10 oz sizes.
To make reservations, email info@ChiroriAtlanta.com with the party name, number of guests, day and time along with a contact number.
349 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 470-427-3171.
